Verstappen commits to Red Bull until end of F1 2030

Max Verstappen had quashed any speculation about his future in Formula 1 by signing a new contract with Red Bull until the end of 2030.

While Verstappen’s current deal already extended until the end of 2028, his dislike for the new generation of cars and exploits in other disciplines of motorsport had led to question marks over whether he would see out his term with the team.

But Red Bull had been keen on extending its relationship with the four-time world champion, who has become the cornerstone of its F1 programme.

Ahead of this weekend’s final Dutch Grand Prix, the Milton Keynes-based team announced a new two-year deal on top of their existing agreement, committing the Dutchman to the team until the start of the next decade.

By the time the new contract expires, Verstappen would have spent 15 seasons with Red Bull in F1, having joined midway through 2016 following his mid-season promotion from what was then Toro Rosso.

"I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again," Verstappen said. "This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"Getting to work with Laurent now for over a year has also been great, I see a clear vision he has for the team. Everyone in Milton Keynes believes in what we are building and I am looking forward to the next chapter, fighting for more victories and competing for championships as we continue to shape the future of this team."

Red Bull has gone through a transformation under new team principal Laurent Mekies, who took over the stewardship of the squad from Christian Horner just over 12 months ago.

Verstappen has often praised Mekies’ leadership, and the Frenchman is understood to have played a vital role in securing his long-term future to the team.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies added: "Having Max continue with us and retaining the best driver on the grid is fantastic news for everyone at Red Bull, Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as F1 and motorsport as a whole.

"Very few partnerships in sport achieve what Max and this team have. Since the very beginning, Max has embodied everything that makes Oracle Red Bull Racing special: uncompromising competitiveness, relentless determination and the courage to challenge convention. His impact on our team and on Red Bull’s motorsport story has been transformational, and he has been fundamental to everything we have accomplished together.

"The decision to continue our journey together is rooted in the trust Max and the team have built over many years, as well as Max’s confidence in our people, our culture and our vision for the future. Forged through championship-winning success, intense battles and challenging moments alike, this relationship has only grown stronger – making it one of Formula 1’s greatest success stories.

"But we are not done yet. There are more races to win, more milestones to achieve and more history to write. Together, we continue to raise the bar with the same determination that brought us to the top of the sport and an even greater faith in what we can achieve. Much will evolve as we move forward, but our ambition remains unchanged - united by one direction, one vision, one team."