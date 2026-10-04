F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

The start of Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has been delayed due to heaving thunderstorms hitting the Sepang circuit.

As teams formed on the starting grid for the pre-race procedure, a small drizzle turned into a full-blown tropical thunderstorm and a downpour and lightning hit the circuit outside Kuala Lumpur. The sudden torrential rain was so severe that FIA race control had no choice to delay the race start, awaiting improving conditions.

Going out on a reconnaissance lap, the FIA's medical car reported a significant amount of standing water around the track, making the conditions unsuitable to racing.

The FIA's official weather provided expected the rest of the afternoon to be relatively dry once the current system clears Sepang: "Prolonged dry conditions are expected after this shower clears."

The race, exceptionally held in Malaysia due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, is F1's first wet weather event since the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, and therefore a wet race debut for the all-new 2026 generation of cars.

FIA Medical Car kicks up spray in the pit lane.

As part of the 2026 regulations, drivers will not be allowed to use the boost mode to provide an additional power spike as an overtaking aid. Active aerodynamics can only be partially activated, with only the front wing flap moving and the rear wing staying shut.

Maximum electric deployment will also be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions.

After standing in water in a couple of corners was deemed to have cleared sufficiently, race control gave the 10-minute start signal for a formation lap at 15:40 local time.

The race is expected to start with at least two laps behind the safety car to monitor conditions, before intending to execute a standing start procedure.