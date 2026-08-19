Lawson to replace Hadjar at Red Bull for Dutch GP

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Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Red Bull has officially confirmed that Liam Lawson will replace the injured Isack Hadjar at this weekend’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

News emerged on Wednesday morning that Hadjar had sustained a wrist injury from a gym session and was therefore set to skip Zandvoort, with a formal decision impending.

It means Hadjar is unable to compete at the track which has so far given him his only F1 podium, after taking third for Racing Bulls during his impressive rookie campaign in 2025.

A Red Bull statement read: "Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar has sustained a wrist injury during summer shutdown that will prevent him from racing at the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix.

"We will be welcoming back Liam Lawson, who will replace him in RB22 this weekend. The team wishes Isack a speedy recovery and thanks Liam for stepping in on short notice."

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Lawson will now receive the opportunity to once again be Max Verstappen’s team-mate, after doing so for the first two rounds of 2025 before being demoted back to Racing Bulls.

But the 24-year-old is now more mature and has impressed with Red Bull’s sister squad this season, as Lawson sits ninth after 11 rounds with points in all but three grands prix so far this year.

This news also means an F1 return for Lawson’s Red Bull successor Yuki Tsunoda, who was left without a seat on the 2026 grid after seriously struggling alongside Verstappen last year.

A Racing Bulls statement read: "Liam Lawson will race for Red Bull Racing at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend due to Isack Hadjar's wrist injury.

"As a result of the driver change, reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will race for Racing Bulls in Zandvoort this weekend, alongside Arvid Lindblad

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing Team

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing Team

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

"We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend and we wish Isack a speedy recovery."

Tsunoda, who has 111 grand prix starts, is understood to be in talks for an IndyCar drive at Meyer Shank Racing in 2027. 

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