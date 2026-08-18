Albon commits to Williams F1 team for 2027
Alex Albon remains at Williams for another Formula 1 season, extending his deal to 2027
Alex Albon will stay at Williams for a sixth consecutive Formula 1 season in 2027 after agreeing a short-term contract extension.
Albon joined Williams ahead of the 2022 season and was one of several drivers out of contract at the end of this year, amid speculation over his and team-mate Carlos Sainz's future with the underperforming outfit.
But the 30-year-old has now committed his immediate future to the Grove-based squad by agreeing a one-year contract extension for 2027, as he backs the team to continue its long-term rebuild into a modern F1 operation.
"Since joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team in 2022, the transformation this team has made is difficult to put into words," Albon was quoted by the team.
"One tough year doesn’t tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things. Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid."
Alexander Albon, Williams
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Team principal James Vowles said he was "delighted" that the Anglo-Thai driver has continued to put his faith in Williams despite 2026's blip, with the team slumping to ninth in the standings after climbing to fifth last year.
"Alex has been a leader of this transformation project since day one and we have plenty of unfinished business that we are determined to achieve," Vowles said. "Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years – re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading."
Earlier this year Albon became Williams' most tenured driver, overtaking Nigel Mansell in Spain before crossing the 100-race mark for the storied squad at the most recent Hungarian Grand Prix. Team-mate Sainz is yet to commit his own future to the team.
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