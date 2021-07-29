Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident Next / Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Daniel Ricciardo believes Max Verstappen has 'ironed out' the mistakes from the early stages of his Formula 1 career when the pair were team-mates at Red Bull.

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

Verstappen was promoted to the Red Bull senior team after a season at the junior Toro Rosso squad in early 2016, replacing Daniil Kvyat four races into the season.

He duly won on debut in that year's Spanish Grand Prix, becoming F1's youngest-ever victor at the age of 18 years and 227 days, but frequently came in for criticism from rivals for his aggressive on-track moves - prompting the late F1 race director Charlie Whiting to warn that he could "get a bad name for himself" after the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was involved in a spate of incidents during the early stages of the 2018 season, including on-track clashes with Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain and Sebastian Vettel in China.

He then paid a heavy price for a slight mistake in practice at Monaco, forcing him to start from the back as Ricciardo enjoyed a clear run to victory.

That prompted a change in Verstappen's approach, and he has since racked up 12 victories to lead Red Bull's world championship challenge in 2021 - although his points advantage was reduced to eight after Hamilton survived their lap one clash in the British Grand Prix to win.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Speaking prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren driver Ricciardo said that Verstappen had matured in his approach and learned to remove the mistakes that had blighted his early career.

"I think Max was under a bit of let's say pressure in his first couple of years of F1 with some of the moves and that," said Ricciardo.

"I definitely think he's ironed a lot of a lot of that out and I think he's just matured as a driver.

"For sure he'll always race hard. But, I mean, we were team-mates [for] three years [and] we came together twice, so that's pretty low numbers, I think."

Speaking after the British Grand Prix clash between the two title rivals, Ricciardo said that Hamilton had gone "in too hot for the given level of grip", but clarified in Hungary that he believed the accident was a racing incident.

"They've been racing hard all year so I've put it down, generally to a racing incident," he said.

"I think the main thing was that Max, let's say, got away safely.

"Obviously for his health and well being, it's great and also for the sake of the championship."

shares
comments

Related video

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident

Previous article

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident

Next article

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

13 min
2
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

1 d
3
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

1 d
4
Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

5 h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

3 h
Latest news
Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
F1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

13m
Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career
F1

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

28m
Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident
F1

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident

32m
Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40
F1

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40

1 h
How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
F1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

More
James Newbold
Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID
GT

Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID
GT

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt British GP Plus
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash
Formula 1

Verstappen "not interested" in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
3 h
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.