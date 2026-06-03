Iconic Group C battle: 1987 Le Mans 24 Hours watchalong with Anthony Davidson
Anthony Davidson joins Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner to watch the 1987 Le Mans 24 Hours which featured a titanic fight between the high-downforce Jaguar XJR-8LMs and the mighty 3.0-litre Rothmans Porsches
Anthony Davidson returns for another Autosport Retro watchalong, joined by Kevin Turner, as they look back at the legendary 1987 Le Mans 24 Hours.
As a former Peugeot and Toyota LMP1 factory driver with multiple Le Mans podiums, 2014 World Endurance Champion Davidson brings elite prototype experience to the commentary box. In a highly candid moment, the sportscar veteran also opens up about his own harrowing, airborne crash at the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2012, offering a stark reminder of the perils of racing.
The 1987 race is remembered for the titanic Group C battle between the high-downforce Jaguar XJR-8LMs and the mighty 3.0-litre Rothmans Porsches. We dive into all the key moments from the archive broadcast, from the sheer speed of the Sauber-Mercedes, to the early drama of Porsche lacking a spare chassis and Price Cobb’s early crash.
The discussion also explores the technical heartbreak of the era, including Porsche's devastating piston failures caused by Bosch Motronic fuel incompatibilities, and heroic feats of endurance, such as Henri Pescarolo nursing his stricken car back to the pits after a broken universal joint.
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What makes the Le Mans 24 Hours so special?
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