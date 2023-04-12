Ocon: "No point in racing" if Alpine doesn't believe it can replicate Aston F1
Esteban Ocon says "there's no point in racing" if his Alpine team doesn't believe it can emulate midfield rival Aston Martin and find a big step in performance.
Aston Martin has been the surprise package of 2023's opening trio of races, with Fernando Alonso taking three consecutive podiums in a much improved car after the team struggled in 2022.
While the Silverstone squad's progress has been a blow to every other team that has been thumped down the pecking order, it has also shown them that it's still possible to make a giant leap from one season to the next within the confines of the budget cap.
"We have to think it is possible, otherwise there's no point racing," Ocon said when asked if Alpine can replicate Aston Martin's progress.
"If you think about it, we finished the season in December and when we restarted it was the end of February, beginning of March. So it's about three, four months.
"I don't know if Aston would have been able to do that in-season but if you take three or four months, it's not the end of the season.
"Aston Martin has shown, and fair play to them, that it is possible to make a big step if you find the right things. It is doable."
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Photo by: Alpine
Ocon has been buoyed by Alpine's development plans, which see the Enstone team bringing a substantial update to the next race in Baku at the end of April.
"I'm at the factory at least one or two days a week," Ocon said.
"I've been to the aero department, I've seen the future drawings, I've seen future concepts of the car, what we are going to bring to the car. And there are some really interesting ideas.
"I'm looking forward to seeing them being produced and seeing them on the car."
Alpine has generally been the fifth-fastest team so far, but missed an opportunity to add to its account in Melbourne, where a late collision between Ocon and team-mate Pierre Gasly left both drivers without points.
While the team's A523 challenger doesn't have any major weaknesses, Ocon says addressing "a lot of details" will yield substantial performance.
"It's a lot of details. It's never one thing and that's the difficulty. A compromise somewhere can lead you to lose a little bit of performance elsewhere.
"And we can't make compromises at the moment because of where we are."
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Horner denies Russell's Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims
Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP
Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star
The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star
Szafnauer: F1 race finish rules are "fine as they are" despite Melbourne chaos
Szafnauer: F1 race finish rules are "fine as they are" despite Melbourne chaos Szafnauer: F1 race finish rules are "fine as they are" despite Melbourne chaos
Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace
Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.