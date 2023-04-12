Subscribe
Previous / Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Next / Horner denies Russell's Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Ocon: "No point in racing" if Alpine doesn't believe it can replicate Aston F1

Esteban Ocon says "there's no point in racing" if his Alpine team doesn't believe it can emulate midfield rival Aston Martin and find a big step in performance.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Ocon: "No point in racing" if Alpine doesn't believe it can replicate Aston F1

Aston Martin has been the surprise package of 2023's opening trio of races, with Fernando Alonso taking three consecutive podiums in a much improved car after the team struggled in 2022.

While the Silverstone squad's progress has been a blow to every other team that has been thumped down the pecking order, it has also shown them that it's still possible to make a giant leap from one season to the next within the confines of the budget cap.

"We have to think it is possible, otherwise there's no point racing," Ocon said when asked if Alpine can replicate Aston Martin's progress.

"If you think about it, we finished the season in December and when we restarted it was the end of February, beginning of March. So it's about three, four months.

"I don't know if Aston would have been able to do that in-season but if you take three or four months, it's not the end of the season.

"Aston Martin has shown, and fair play to them, that it is possible to make a big step if you find the right things. It is doable."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Photo by: Alpine

Ocon has been buoyed by Alpine's development plans, which see the Enstone team bringing a substantial update to the next race in Baku at the end of April.

"I'm at the factory at least one or two days a week," Ocon said.

"I've been to the aero department, I've seen the future drawings, I've seen future concepts of the car, what we are going to bring to the car. And there are some really interesting ideas.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them being produced and seeing them on the car."

Alpine has generally been the fifth-fastest team so far, but missed an opportunity to add to its account in Melbourne, where a late collision between Ocon and team-mate Pierre Gasly left both drivers without points.

While the team's A523 challenger doesn't have any major weaknesses, Ocon says addressing "a lot of details" will yield substantial performance.

"It's a lot of details. It's never one thing and that's the difficulty. A compromise somewhere can lead you to lose a little bit of performance elsewhere.

"And we can't make compromises at the moment because of where we are." 

shares
comments

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Horner denies Russell's Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Perez: More respect between me and Verstappen in F1 than people think

Perez: More respect between me and Verstappen in F1 than people think

Formula 1

Perez: More respect between me and Verstappen in F1 than people think Perez: More respect between me and Verstappen in F1 than people think

The "perfect storm" that led Mercedes down the wrong F1 path in 2023

The "perfect storm" that led Mercedes down the wrong F1 path in 2023

Formula 1

The "perfect storm" that led Mercedes down the wrong F1 path in 2023 The "perfect storm" that led Mercedes down the wrong F1 path in 2023

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Esteban Ocon More
Esteban Ocon
Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Alpine More
Alpine
Szafnauer: F1 race finish rules are "fine as they are" despite Melbourne chaos

Szafnauer: F1 race finish rules are "fine as they are" despite Melbourne chaos

Formula 1
Australian GP

Szafnauer: F1 race finish rules are "fine as they are" despite Melbourne chaos Szafnauer: F1 race finish rules are "fine as they are" despite Melbourne chaos

Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace

Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace

Formula 1
Australian GP

Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace Alpine: Gasly no longer upset, happy with Australian GP pace

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.