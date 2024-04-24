Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon

As revealed by Autosport ahead of the Chinese GP, the FIA, FOM and F1 teams are to discuss the idea of increasing the points-scoring positions down to 12th, two more than currently on offer.

The change would result in just eight cars not scoring points in Sunday races.

While that means that Alpine driver Ocon would have scored his first points of 2024 in the Chinese GP last weekend, the Frenchman thinks the main issue remains that the midfield teams are too far off the frontrunning squads.

"It's putting a plaster on a big cut, let's call it like this," said Ocon when asked about the new points system.

"It's a way of helping the current situation, I think.

"It would definitely work because we would have been scoring points today. But I would prefer to be able to race at the front and to have every team closer.

"I think it is fair to say that it is a small gain on what we are trying to do: making all the cars closer," added Ocon, who finished the Shanghai race in 11th place.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Haas' Kevin Magnussen backed the new system as he reckons it would help more drivers feel like they are fighting for something, the Dane going as far as suggesting everybody should get points.

"I think that would be good," Magnussen said. "Maybe points for everyone would be better so that you always have something to fight for. It's not going to change the end result in the championship, but I think it just means that it's a more interesting fight between the bottom five.

"So maybe it's 50 points for the P1, and you spread it out - maybe that's a good idea. Something to make it interesting. When you're fighting for P16 or 14 or something like that, it'd be good if there was still a good fight... something to fight for. It feels pointless [now]."

Valtteri Bottas, whose Sauber team is also yet to score this season, said he would also welcome the change given his team's current struggles, as he feels it would not affect those at the front of the field.

"At the moment, where we are as a team, yes," said Bottas, when asked if he supported the change. "But if you're in a top three, top four team, then you don't mind. That's how it goes. But for us, yeah.

"To be fair for everybody, I think the more points positions there are, even in the sprint, I think it's better. It creates even more competition."