F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The reigning F1 world champion dominated the practice timesheets on Friday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, leading in both practice sessions, with a best time of 1m14.127s in FP2.

Despite taking second place in second practice, Charles Leclerc goes into this weekend with an uphill fight due to a 10-place grid penalty after Ferrari gave him a fresh control electronics element on his power unit following his engine blowout at the last race in Azerbaijan.

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz will therefore be looking to take the fight to Verstappen for Ferrari in qualifying, having finished third fastest in FP2, while Sergio Perez struggled for pace and ended the session down in 11th place.

Sebastian Vettel impressed for Aston Martin in fourth place, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, as Mercedes’ woes continued with its temperamental F1 car.

George Russell claimed seventh place in FP2 but team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggled again as he ended the session in 13th place and called the team’s set-up experiments a “disaster”.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Canadian GP starts at 4pm local time (9pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 18th June 2022

Start time: 4pm local time – 9pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until Sunday morning (qualifying) or Sunday evening (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Canadian GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm GMT.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Start time: 8:00pm BST 18th June 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Canadian GP at 08:30am BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 08:30am BST 18th June 2022

Will F1 Canadian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Canadian GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?

Cold and wet weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, with a high chance of rain showers. The temperature is set to be 15 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, 12 degree cooler than Azerbaijan GP qualifying.

