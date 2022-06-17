Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Canadian GP on Friday Next / Hamilton labels Mercedes F1 set-up experiments in Canada a "disaster"
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty for Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari opted to take a fresh control electronics element on his power unit.

Luke Smith
By:
Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty for Canadian GP

Leclerc was forced to retire from last Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix while leading the race after a failure on his engine that Ferrari has since confirmed left it “beyond repair”.

It was the latest reliability setback for Leclerc in a tricky period that also featured him retiring when leading in Spain due to a problem on his power unit, leaving Ferrari facing potential grid penalties.

Ahead of Friday’s practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the FIA confirmed Ferrari had taken a fresh engine, MGU-H, MGU-K, and control electronics, all within his season allocation.

But following the conclusion of FP2, a second document from the FIA confirmed that Leclerc had taken another new control electronics, his third of the year.

As this exceeds the season limit of two control electronics, it has triggered a 10-place grid drop that Leclerc will take on Sunday.

The primary concern ahead of the weekend lay with Leclerc’s turbocharger after the fresh one introduced in Azerbaijan was wiped out by the power unit failure. However, he still has a usable one within his season pool that meant no change has been required so far.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Speaking this morning, Leclerc conceded it was “not the best position to be in” facing penalties so early in the season.

“This is one of the tracks where it is quite easy to overtake, but there are also tracks in the next three or four races where it’s quite easy to overtake too,” Leclerc said.

Read Also:

Although Max Verstappen topped both FP1 and FP2 for Red Bull on Friday in Montreal, Leclerc managed to the end the day second-fastest, just 0.081 seconds shy of the best time in the afternoon.

While he will currently only drop 10 places, Ferrari could look to take advantage of the setback and introduce other new parts to the pool if it deems a back-of-grid start to be worthwhile.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda is already confirmed to be starting the race from the rear of the field after the team took a complete new power unit for the weekend.

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Canadian GP on Friday
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Canadian GP on Friday
Next article

Hamilton labels Mercedes F1 set-up experiments in Canada a "disaster"

Hamilton labels Mercedes F1 set-up experiments in Canada a "disaster"
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot British GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.