Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates – Qualifying

F1 returns to the famous Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal this weekend for the first time since 2019, following two years of COVID-19 enforced cancellations.

Max Verstappen emerged victorious at last weekend's Azerbaijan GP as the Dutchman headed a Red Bull 1-2, as mechanical frailties struck Ferrari and title contender Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen, who topped both practice sessions on Friday, heads to Canada with a 21-point championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez, while Leclerc is third having slipped 34 points adrift.

Fernando Alonso led FP3 on Saturday, topping a wet session from Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton won the most recent Canadian Grand Prix in 2019.