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Why Verstappen and Hadjar urge Red Bull to "make all the mistakes now" for 2027

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Why Verstappen and Hadjar urge Red Bull to "make all the mistakes now" for 2027

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F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Verstappen pips Russell to top FP1

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LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

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F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar

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F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Leclerc leads second practice from Hadjar
Practice report
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Verstappen pips Russell to top FP1

The championship-leading Mercedes outfit may have brought many car upgrades to Sepang, but it was Red Bull who went quickest in opening practice

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Max Verstappen topped opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia aboard a highly competitive 2026 Red Bull Formula 1 car in an uninterrupted session at Sepang.

The four-time world champion posted a 1m37.520s to go 0.383s quicker than second-placed George Russell of Mercedes, with Verstappen’s team-mate Isack Hadjar completing the top three on a 1m38.303s. 

It came on F1’s first visit to Sepang in nine years – Verstappen won the last race there in 2017 - which is hosting the Bahrain Grand Prix on behalf of the Sakhir circuit due to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

So with next to no recent data of the Malaysian track, it was little surprise to see teams rush out in the early moments of FP1 with the medium tyre largely being the preferred choice. 

It saw Russell go quickest of the medium runners in the opening 30 minutes, setting a 1m38.932s that was 0.522s quicker than team-mate Kimi Antonelli – but there were some outliers.

That included both Red Bull cars, which chose the soft tyre from the off, allowing Verstappen to set the early pace with a 1m38.883s, 0.049s quicker than Russell in second. 

Hadjar had a trickier time of it sitting seven tenths off the Dutchman, having at times been caught out by the low-grip nature of Sepang such as an understeer moment at the final hairpin. 

But grip was not the only thing to contend with, as drivers had to adapt to the hot and humid conditions of the Southeast Asian country given temperatures hit 32C.

“This is the craziest I’ve ever been in my life with temperatures,” claimed Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who was 2.631s off the pace during the opening half of the one-hour session.

“Even more than Bahrain in FP1.”

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Drivers nevertheless dealt with it, and the final 30 minutes started with Hadjar lowering his team-mate’s benchmark to a 1m38.303s, just as more teams fitted the soft compound.

So lap times kept tumbling: Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton went 0.064s and 0.287s off Hadjar respectively, before Russell took the top spot with a 1m37.903s. 

The upgraded W17 was therefore looking fast, but so was the RB22 – last weekend it took its first double podium of 2026 – as Verstappen soon went 0.383s quicker with a 1m37.520s.

That lap was set with 25 minutes remaining, yet the closing moments saw drivers go back onto the harder compounds, working through various testing programmes ahead of the weekend.

The top three of Verstappen, Russell and Hadjar therefore remained as it was, with fourth going to Leclerc (+0.847s) and championship leader Antonelli taking fifth on a 1m38.580s.

Antonelli just seemed to have a scrappier time of it – struggling to find the pace that has allowed him to dominate the 2026 campaign – and in FP1 he split the Ferrari duo.

So Hamilton took sixth with a 1m38.590s, 1.070s off Verstappen, with Pierre Gasly’s 1m38.715s putting him seventh for Alpine after he took the fastest first sector.

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Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, plus Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg, completed the top 10 in a disappointing session for McLaren, who finished 11th and 12th.

Oscar Piastri was 1.756s off the pace, 0.017s quicker than reigning world champion Lando Norris.

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP1 results

FP1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 23

1'37.520

   S 204.622
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.383

1'37.903

 0.383 S 203.822
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.783

1'38.303

 0.400 S 202.992
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.847

1'38.367

 0.064 S 202.860
5 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+1.060

1'38.580

 0.213 S 202.422
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 21

+1.070

1'38.590

 0.010 S 202.401
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 22

+1.195

1'38.715

 0.125 S 202.145
8 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 22

+1.586

1'39.106

 0.391 S 201.348
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 27

+1.677

1'39.197

 0.091 S 201.163
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 23

+1.691

1'39.211

 0.014 S 201.134
11 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+1.756

1'39.276

 0.065 S 201.003
12 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 21

+1.773

1'39.293

 0.017 S 200.968
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 25

+2.028

1'39.548

 0.255 S 200.454
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 22

+2.163

1'39.683

 0.135 S 200.182
15 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 23

+2.638

1'40.158

 0.475 S 199.233
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 23

+2.791

1'40.311

 0.153 S 198.929
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+2.801

1'40.321

 0.010 S 198.909
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 19

+2.893

1'40.413

 0.092 S 198.727
19 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 22

+3.011

1'40.531

 0.118 S 198.493
20 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 25

+3.085

1'40.605

 0.074 S 198.347
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 23

+3.280

1'40.800

 0.195 S 197.964
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 24

+3.300

1'40.820

 0.020 S 197.925
View full results

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