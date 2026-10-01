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Verstappen adds Portimao GT3 race in the middle of hectic F1 schedule

Verstappen and Rossi will share the grid for the first time as the former announces GT3 return

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon

#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon

Photo by: Max Verstappen

Red Bull star Max Verstappen will use the brief gap between two Formula 1 triple-headers to contest a GT3 race at Portimao.

The Dutchman will drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered by 2 Seas Motorsport under the Verstappen Racing banner at the GT World Challenge Europe finale in Portugal on 16-18 October.

This would mark the four-time F1 champion’s first outing in SRO’s GT World Challenge series and pit him directly against MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who will be competing for BMW’s factory-supported WRT team in the same Pro category.

Verstappen confirmed his upcoming GT3 outing, his first since the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May, ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The surprise appearance has been made possible by a late change to the World Endurance Championship calendar, leaving full-season Verstappen Racing drivers Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella unavailable for the clashing GTWCE finale. Gounon and Juncadella will be racing for Alpine and Genesis respectively in the Barcelona 6 Hours on the same weekend.

“I know that two of my drivers won't be part of the line-up. Two other drivers need to step in. I'm looking forward to it,” Verstappen said, before confirming he will be racing himself.

“Of course, I would have loved to see my normal drivers compete, but the calendar has changed at times. And that's OK. I love Portimao. I love being in Portugal. So we'll try and have a good weekend.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

It’s unclear who will join Verstappen and Chris Lulham for the three-round Endurance Cup race at Portimao, but the Red Bull driver ruled out the possibility of teaming up with Fernando Alonso.

With the addition of the Portimao GTWCE event, Verstappen is set for the busiest stretch of the season, contesting seven consecutive races between last weekend’s Azerbaijan GP and the Brazilian GP on 8 November.

“It's going to be a busy seven weeks, but we'll do it and I enjoy it anyway. So, let's see what we can do there,” he added.

Verstappen has been increasingly devoting more time to his sportscar racing endeavours, while his eponymous team has also expanded its racing programme for 2026. 

Next year, Verstappen aims to return to the Nordschleife for a second crack at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, after being cruelly robbed of victory this May by a late mechanical issue.

The 29-year-old is also planning to add the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours to his 2027 schedule, although he has shut down any talks of racing Ford’s new Hypercar at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

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