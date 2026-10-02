Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Colapinto handed extra grid penalty at F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Colapinto handed extra grid penalty at F1 Bahrain GP

LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

Mercedes introduces new floor, sidepods for F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Mercedes introduces new floor, sidepods for F1 Bahrain GP

WRC Rally Italy: What Evans, Pajari and Solberg need in Sardinia

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Rally Italy: What Evans, Pajari and Solberg need in Sardinia

WRC Rally Italy: Solberg grabs early lead with Evans third in title decider

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Rally Italy: Solberg grabs early lead with Evans third in title decider

The unpredictability to expect for F1's one-off return to Sepang in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The unpredictability to expect for F1's one-off return to Sepang in 2026

The reasons behind Ford's impending WRC factory return

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
The reasons behind Ford's impending WRC factory return

F1-linked karting stars who should be on your radar

Karting
Karting
F1-linked karting stars who should be on your radar
Analysis
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Mercedes introduces new floor, sidepods for F1 Bahrain GP

To further its advantage in 2026's F1 performance stakes, Mercedes has unveiled wide-ranging updates to its car in Malaysia

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Published:
PXL_20261002_030513848

Mercedes has revealed its updates for Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, introducing a vastly reworked floor and new sidepods as it seeks to increase its control in both 2026 championships.

The W17 has been the class of the field so far in 2026, although has faced competition from Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull intermittently throughout the season.

Although none of them has been able to produce a concerted effort to challenge Mercedes and its drivers in either the drivers' or constructors' standings, the Silver Arrows is nonetheless keen to keep up development.

The floor updates touch on the floor board, leading edge, rear corner, and the main underbody area – including the diffuser area – while the rear half of the sidepod bodywork has also been revised.

Here, Mercedes has moved away from the undercut sidepod geometry used since the start of the season – and since adapted by other teams – for a ramped profile. 

The change in sidepod geometry demonstrates something of a shift in Mercedes' approach to flow management at the rear of the car, albeit without straying too far from the inwash characteristics presented in the previous design.

Comparison of Mercedes' old (below) and new (above) sidepods

Comparison of Mercedes' old (below) and new (above) sidepods

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge/Eric Le Gaillot

With the old-spec design, Mercedes used an undercut to prioritise inwash flow around the Coke bottle section of the car. The new version still does this, but now uses a ramp along the top surface to pull the flow downwards too to enhance the simultaneous downwash towards the top of the diffuser.

By doing this, the team is intending to increase the pressure field in this area, therefore enhancing the pressure differential between the top surface and the air within the diffuser volume. As such, downforce increases. 

The changes to the floor board are also quite noticeable, featuring a rework to the three horizontal elements. The upper 'slat' now features a lower leading edge, albeit ultimately resolving in the same angular trailing edge as the older design.

However, there are now two vertical pieces behind this, which offer more flow guidance to the wake shed off the front tyre. These help to condition the flow and bring it outwards, while the horizontal pieces continue to flick airflow upwards to help clear the wake away from the car and allow clean flow to be channeled around the sidepods. 

Comparison of Mercedes' floor boards

Comparison of Mercedes' floor boards

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge/Eric Le Gaillot

The team has also reworked the rear suspension fairings and the winglets implemented within the rear wheel drums to further enhance the changes to the floor and sidepod bodywork, as it aims to improve rear-end downforce around the car.

This is Mercedes' first large-scale update package since May's Canadian Grand Prix; the team opted to delay its car build ahead of 2026 to implement as many of its winter developments as possible. This ensured the W17 was a few steps ahead of its rival cars at the start of the season, but left the team with fewer parts in the pipeline for the opening rounds. 

"We think it's a good step, purely because it's been so long since we last brought an upgrade," said George Russell, who won for the team last time out in Baku to close the gap to Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' championship to 66 points. 

"It's quite abnormal to have an upgrade back in May and then only again almost in October. So as an individual upgrade step, it's large, but in a normal season it's just sort of a normal trajectory where you would have expected from a May to an October upgrade package. 

"I'm hoping it's going to propel us back to the front on these types of circuits, which have been more challenging for us in the past six races."

Mercedes will run in Malaysia with a teal and black livery to recognise its title partner Petronas, Malaysia's national oil company and the official fuel supplier to all Mercedes-powered teams on the grid. 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1
Next article LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

Top Comments
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen
More from
Mercedes

The unpredictability to expect for F1's one-off return to Sepang in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The unpredictability to expect for F1's one-off return to Sepang in 2026

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Why McLaren was so much slower than Mercedes on Baku's straights

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why McLaren was so much slower than Mercedes on Baku's straights

Latest news

Colapinto handed extra grid penalty at F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Colapinto handed extra grid penalty at F1 Bahrain GP

LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia updates - FP1

Mercedes introduces new floor, sidepods for F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Mercedes introduces new floor, sidepods for F1 Bahrain GP

WRC Rally Italy: What Evans, Pajari and Solberg need in Sardinia

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Rally Italy: What Evans, Pajari and Solberg need in Sardinia