Ocon to leave Haas at the end of F1 2026

Esteban Ocon will officially leave Haas at the end of the 2026 Formula 1 campaign with his replacement yet to be announced.

The 30-year-old joined the American squad from Alpine for 2025, but a very disappointing 18 months means the one-time grand prix winner will depart Haas after just two seasons.

Ocon spent both 2025 and 2026 alongside youngster Oliver Bearman, who was a rookie last year, but has scored 45 points to the Briton’s 61 meaning this announcement was expected.

“I’d like to thank Esteban for everything he’s contributed to the team since joining us in 2025,” said Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu. “His professionalism and commitment have proved valuable as we continue to grow as an organisation.

“Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season.

“There’s still plenty of racing ahead and our focus remains on working together to maximise every opportunity through to the final race of the year.”

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ocon had always made it clear that his struggles stemmed from the inconsistencies of the Haas car, an issue that plagued him more than Bearman, arguing it wasn’t his driving at fault.

The issue has improved of late for the Frenchman, scoring points in Baku last weekend, but he still lags behind Bearman in qualifying with a losing 13-6 record against him in 2026.

So Ocon may leave at the end of the year with what should be 203 grand prix starts to his name, one victory at Hungary in 2021 and four podiums, all scored with Alpine.

He said on social media: "My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season.

"I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control.

"My immediate focus is the next race weekend. I will continue to work hard with the team, maximise every opportunity, and keep extracting every bit of performance from the car.

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

"There are still many races to go this season and, as always, I will give it my everything behind the wheel for myself and for my team.

"I am still motivated. I am still hungry. This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career."

His next step is not yet known, nor is his replacement, though reigning Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli and current F2 leader Rafael Camara are understood to be the candidates.

Ocon is currently 16th in the 2026 drivers' standings, three spots behind Bearman, with Haas seventh in the constructors' championship after 15 of 23 rounds.