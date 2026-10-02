Colapinto handed extra grid penalty at F1 Bahrain GP

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto is set for an additional grid penalty at Formula 1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia after taking a new Mercedes V6 engine.

Colapinto was set for a five-place grid drop at Sepang, which he carried over from last weekend as a punishment for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris in Baku.

The Argentinian will now be demoted further for taking a fifth Mercedes internal combustion engine for the year, exceeding the annual allowance of four units.

It is understood that because Colapinto is already losing five places on the starting grid anyway, making a recovery to the points difficult, Alpine felt it was worth introducing a new Mercedes V6 here to minimise the damage. Colapinto will now receive an additional 10-place penalty, with a total of 15 places likely meaning a start on the back row.

Alpine is embroiled in a tight battle with Racing Bulls for fifth place in the constructors' championship, having been dealt a blow by Colapinto's Baku accident as Racing Bulls capitalised. Instead of gaining ground on Racing Bulls, Alpine's deficit grew to 15 points in the Azerbaijani capital.

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Colapinto's team-mate Gasly is also due a new power unit over the next few races, but Alpine has not yet decided when it will introduce the new engine and take a grid penalty.

In Malaysia, Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad will also take a penalty for taking a new engine, turbocharger and exhaust, demoting him to the back of the grid, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar goes back five places for taking his seventh V6 engine of the year.

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