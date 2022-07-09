Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA clears seven F1 drivers over radio use in extra formation lap Next / Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen's sprint dominance
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix after winning the sprint race. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The Red Bull driver dominated the second sprint race of the season to convert his qualifying pole position into top spot on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, and picked up the maximum eight points for the sprint race win. 

Verstappen’s charge was aided by the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz battling each other for second place, with the Monegasque driver holding out to retain his front row spot.

While George Russell enjoyed a lonely sprint race to fourth place for Mercedes, Sergio Perez pulled off an impressive comeback to go from 13th to fifth place having been given a grid drop for exceeding track limits during his best Q2 lap.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon claimed sixth place, while team-mate Fernando Alonso failed to start the sprint because his F1 car went “full blackout”, as Kevin Magnussen kept clear of Lewis Hamilton to take seventh. 

It meant Mick Schumacher missed out on the sprint race points positions in ninth, but felt his battle against Hamilton “shouldn’t have happened” as he wanted Haas team orders to swap him with Magnussen. 

Away from the sprint race, Sebastian Vettel was given a suspended €25,000 fine by the FIA for storming out of the F1 drivers’ briefing on Friday after a heated exchange over the current implementation of rules and officiating in the series.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, is paraded in a KTM X-Bow after winning the Sprint race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, is paraded in a KTM X-Bow after winning the Sprint race

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 10th July 2022
Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 11th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 10th July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Austrian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 12:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
• Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 10th July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Austrian GP here

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Austrian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Austrian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 10th July 2022

Will the F1 Austrian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Austrian GP will start at 1:55pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Austrian GP

Current weather forecasts predict cloudy and mild conditions at the Red Bull Ring, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, three degrees warmer than the British GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Austrian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps at the Red Bull Ring, covering a total race distance of 306.452km.

Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
