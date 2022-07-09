Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: “Mind-blowing” that F1 fans cheered Austria qualifying crash Next / F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

FIA clears seven F1 drivers over radio use in extra formation lap

The FIA stewards have cleared seven Formula 1 drivers over their radio communications during the extra formation lap ahead of Saturday's sprint race in Austria.

Luke Smith
By:
FIA clears seven F1 drivers over radio use in extra formation lap

Officials were forced to abandon the start procedure for the 24-lap sprint at the Red Bull Ring when Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu slowed and lost power at the final corner.

It resulted in an extra formation lap being called, giving time for Zhou to get his car back going and rejoin at the back of the field, as well as reducing the sprint race distance to 23 laps.

Following the chequered flag, the FIA issued summons for seven drivers relating to their radio communications with teams during the additional formation lap.

Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and George Russell were all summoned relating to an alleged breach of Article 33.1 of the sporting regulations after receiving a report from the race director, Niels Wittich.

This states that drivers "must drive the car alone and unaided", and has been used to clampdown on engineers providing too much information to drivers via the radio.

However, the stewards have now cleared all seven drivers of breaching the regulations after meeting with their respective team managers on Saturday evening.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"The Stewards met with the team managers concerned and determined that the messages that were under investigation were permitted," reads the FIA bulletin.

It means the results of Saturday's Austria sprint race are now final, and will be used to form the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

shares
comments
Hamilton: “Mind-blowing” that F1 fans cheered Austria qualifying crash
Previous article

Hamilton: “Mind-blowing” that F1 fans cheered Austria qualifying crash
Next article

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly Austrian GP
Formula 1

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
4 h
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
19 h
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.