Formula 1 Commentary
Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Minute by minute updates from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
The Austrian GP has seen the return of the sprint race weekend format this weekend.
Max Verstappen claimed pole position and won the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, after he had his lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship trimmed in a dramatic British GP last time out.
Verstappen is joined on the front row for the Austrian GP by Charles Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz third in front of George Russell, as Sergio Perez recovered from a grid penalty in qualifying to charge from 13th to fifth in the sprint race.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan
It could get worse for Albon, who has both Alonso and Stroll directly behind him on a late charge on the mediums. Bottas will be hoping they hold each other up to keep the final points place.
"Sometimes the throttle gets stuck," Leclerc is being told. We've got five laps left and Leclerc will want them to be over soon.
Albon, defending the final points place, has Bottas on his tail and takes to the inside at Turn 3, but is powerless to stop the Finn out-dragging him and he goes around the outside before Turn 4. Pitlane to points for Bottas?
"What's happening with the throttle?" Leclerc hurriedly asks. Verstappen is told to keep the pressure on.
The McLaren vs Haas battle has been non-stop all race, as Norris gets back by Magnussen to take seventh place with a charge into Turn 4.
Stroll is the latest driver to pick up the black-and-white flag accolade. It isn't one any of them want, mind.
"From data, everything is fine on the throttle pedal," Leclerc's engineer reports. "Yep, everything's okay now," the leader replies.
It's a 1m07.804s for Verstappen this time around, but Leclerc is only about a tenth and a half slower.
Verstappen fires up his tyres - and gets less traffic - on the restart and cuts the lead down to four seconds.
Alonso also pits under the virtual safety car to profit from a cheaper pitstop and comes out in ninth place, splitting the McLarens.
The marshals finally stop the burning Ferrari from rolling down hill, as we get a virtual safety car. Sainz is absolutely disconsolate.
Sainz's engine calls it a day! Sainz was about to get a move on Verstappen done, but that's it. "No, no, no..." he says, as the car is on fire.
Gasly won't face any sanctions for supposedly failing to serve his penalties after a review by the stewards. The AlphaTauri continues untroubled in 14th place.
Meanwhile, Russell clears Alonso to move into the top six, as the Alpine driver has only stopped once - and will have to come in again at some point.
Leclerc is, again, all over Verstappen. Verstappen holds the inside line for Turn 3, but Leclerc cannons past on the exit and holds the place - and regains the lead.
Gasly is in trouble here - he has failed to serve his penalty (or penalties?) in his pitstop which is a big no-no.
Leclerc takes well over a second out of Verstappen this time, finding plenty of pace on the new rubber. Meanwhile, Hamilton pits for a second time.
Sainz also follows suit, boxing for a second time to grab new hard tyres. Like clockwork, and he comes back out in third.
Leclerc's doing a second stop now, he'll drop behind Verstappen but the Red Bull's pace has begun to stall out relative to the Ferraris.
Stroll gets double Haas'd, as Schumacher and Magnussen fly by on the run to Turn 3. The Aston Martin was harvesting its battery so was down on push up the hill. Schumacher is eighth, Magnussen is ninth and Stroll is 10th.
Norris is staging his own mini-recovery from his track limits penalty as he gets by Tsunoda and is now in 11th.
Russell's charge continues as he gains two places in half a lap; first on Schumacher at Turn 3 and then a side-by-side tussle with Stroll up until Turn 8 before making it stick. Russell is up to seventh now.
Norris gets by Magnussen for seventh place at Turn 3, but later in the lap the Haas driver pits so he wasn't set to fight for that place too hard at this stage of the race.
Hamilton's now got his own black-and-white flag to contend with - at the end of the day, I think they'll all end up cancelling each other out.
Yeah, slam dunk that, as Gasly gets a five-second penalty for bashing into Vettel, to go with his earlier five-second penalty for track limits.
Jul 8, 2022