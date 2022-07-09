Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle Next / Russell calls for FIA to stick to one F1 race director
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”

Mick Schumacher says his battle with Lewis Hamilton in the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race “shouldn’t have happened” because Haas should have let him pass Kevin Magnussen.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”

The Haas pair ran line astern in the early stages of Saturday’s sprint contest at the Red Bull Ring as they vied for seventh.

As Hamilton latched onto the back of them in his Mercedes in the second half of the race, Schumacher was forced to drive defensively to hold onto eighth place.

But as he did this, he slid out of Magnussen's DRS range and asked the team to slow the Dane down to give him that advantage back to defend against Hamilton.

Hamilton ultimately took eighth away from a disgruntled Schumacher, who feels Haas should have swapped him with Magnussen earlier as he was “quite a bit quicker”.

“Yeah, I think that it’s something to be discussed,” Schumacher told Sky F1 when asked about his race.

“Obviously, I think the battle with Lewis was fun, but in the first place it shouldn’t have happened.

“I think in some ways I was quite a bit quicker.”

When asked if he thought he should have been allowed to move ahead of Magnussen, Schumacher said “yeah”, before answering the same when asked if the team denied the swap when he called for it.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

He also believes he “saved” Magnussen from being attacked by Hamilton and thinks he could have gone after Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in sixth had Haas swapped cars.

“I think I had more pace to be in front,” Schumacher said.

“It’s something to have a look at maybe for my understanding on why we didn’t swap the positions, because I felt I probably could have attacked Esteban ahead.

“In some ways I was saving his [Magnussen’s] butt from the attack of Lewis.

“I was actually hoping he would drop back, which I think didn’t happen. So, that left me vulnerable then to the DRS [of Hamilton].”

Schumacher is under investigation for a startline infringement by the stewards, but isn’t sure what he’s done wrong.

“There’s one thing I can think of, which was I did a burnout in front of Kevin, but I let him through,” he added.

“So, other than that I don’t really know if there’s anything I did wrong. I don’t think so, maybe I was out of position, but I don’t know.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Magnussen says he wasn’t asked to move over by his team, while saying Haas “really can’t be disappointed” with a seventh and ninth in the sprint – which will translate into their starting positions for Sunday’s Austrian GP.

“I don’t know, I obviously can’t hear what Mick says,” he said when asked about Schumacher’s comments.

“But it was a great day for us, we scored points, we’re starting P7 and P9 tomorrow for the main race.

“We really can’t be disappointed with this in any way.”

Magnussen added that he though he “had a problem” in FP2 as the “balance seemed off” in the car, before his Haas team cured the issues with set-up tweaks for the sprint.

“I thought we had a problem this morning,” said Magnussen.

“The pace didn’t seem good and the balance seemed off. Then we made some changes, but we’re limited because of parc ferme.

“So, you can change the set-up, you can change the front flap and sort of systems side.

“The balance came back and we found a whole load of pace from this morning, so I’m very happy.”

shares
comments
Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle
Previous article

Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle
Next article

Russell calls for FIA to stick to one F1 race director

Russell calls for FIA to stick to one F1 race director
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 car “still a bit heavy” in qualifying trim – Verstappen

Ex-F1 driver Merhi to replace Boschung at Campos in Austria F2 round Silverstone
FIA F2

Ex-F1 driver Merhi to replace Boschung at Campos in Austria F2 round

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Haas: Keeping Schumacher behind Magnussen "the right thing to do"

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call
Formula 1

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Plus
Formula 1

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite first F1 points
Formula 1

Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite first F1 points

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery Canadian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

What next for the Haas F1 revival story? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

What next for the Haas F1 revival story?

Latest news

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
4 h
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
18 h
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.