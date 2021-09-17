Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Fernando Alonso thinks Alpine is the best team in Formula 1's midfield despite not having a car as fast as the likes of Aston Martin and AlphaTauri.

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

The French squad overtook both its rivals to move into fifth place in the constructors' championship after a sensational Hungarian GP, won by Alonso's teammate Esteban Ocon. The Spaniard finished in fourth place in the race.

Alpine has been able to hold on to fifth since then despite Alonso believing the A521 is not as competitive as the AlphaTauri and the Aston Martin.

But Alonso says the team's ability to perform on Sundays and avoid mistakes has made Alpine a stronger package.

"I think we are good. We're good on every front," said Alonso. "We are delivering the job, as I said, on Sundays.

"We don't have maybe the car to compete in pure performance with AlphaTauri or with Aston Martin, but we have the team to compete [with] them on Sundays and to score points.

"So we will try to fight for this fifth place in the constructors' championship until the end, if possible. So in that respect, I think we are okay on the race team."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

He added: "That's something that is our strength as a team, you know, to score points every Sunday.

"We don't have probably the fastest car on the midfield, but we seem to have, you know, probably the best team on the midfield, so that allowed us to score points every Sunday."

The Spanish driver finished in eighth, two places ahead of Ocon, in the Italian GP, a race where Alonso expected Alpine to be weak compared to its main rivals.

Read Also:

"I think there's gonna be ups and downs for everybody," he said of the reminder of the season. "We saw in this triple-header that we are up and down in the level of competitiveness and on the grid.

"In Spa we were okay on the dry. We were not okay with the wet. Zandvoort we were okay all weekend. Here we are not. So I think it's track dependence.

"So I don't know exactly in Russia, Turkey and Austin how it's going to be. I think it will be better.

"I will say that Monza was already in the calendar as one of the worst [for Alpine]. We knew that."

shares
comments

Related video

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

Previous article

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

2 h
2
Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

2 h
3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

1 h
4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

17 h
5
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

3 d
Latest news
Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
F1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

16m
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
F1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

2 h
FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
F1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

2 h
Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas
F1

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

18 h
Ricciardo opens up on "primal" feeling before shock Monza F1 win
F1

Ricciardo opens up on "primal" feeling before shock Monza F1 win

18 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas
Formula 1

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash Italian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races Italian GP
Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More
Alpine
Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 penalty for Vettel move Italian GP
Formula 1

Ocon disagrees with Monza F1 penalty for Vettel move

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022
Formula 1

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Trending Today

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 as Dovizioso and Morbidelli return

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus
Supercars Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences

Formula 1
2 h
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1’s elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he’s recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.