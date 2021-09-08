Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Special feature

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

By:

Formula 1 completes its latest triple-header with a trip to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, including the second sprint race, for the 14th round of the 2021 season on the 10-12 September.

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Following two very different races after the summer break, the Belgian GP washout and the exciting return of the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen has regained the lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship by three points over Lewis Hamilton. 

The final leg of F1’s post-summer triple-header also sees the second running of the sprint race format, meaning the traditional weekend schedule is shaken-up on Friday and Saturday before the main grand prix on Sunday at Monza.

While the second-ever sprint race will be a key focus in Italy, paddock chat will also circulate on the latest movements in the F1 driver market.

After Kimi Raikkonen’s announcement that he will retire from F1 at the end of the season, Alfa Romeo has signed Valtteri Bottas as his replacement on a multi-year deal starting in 2022. 

That paved the way for the overdue official confirmation of George Russell’s move to Mercedes as replacement for Bottas from next season, and in turn Alex Albon has secured a return to the F1 grid in 2022 by joining Williams as Russell’s replacement. The Grove-based team also confirmed it will retain Nicholas Latifi for a third season next year. 

Elsewhere, AlphaTauri announced both Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will stay with the F1 team for 2022. The timing is fitting for Gasly who returns to Monza for the first time since his stunning maiden F1 victory 12 months ago at the Italian circuit. 

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, 1st position, takes victory to the delight of his team

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, 1st position, takes victory to the delight of his team

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2021 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings and sprint race details

F1’s sprint race is essentially a shortened version of a normal race, run over a shorter 100km distance and with no mandatory pitstops, compared to F1’s usual 305km grand prix distance (with the exception of the Monaco GP). Here’s a full explanation on how F1’s sprint race will work

Sprint races are used in many other series to spice up the action, including in F1’s feeder series Formula 2, albeit with variants of its own. For example, in F2 the sprint race is 120km and the feature race covers 170km, though are usually no less exciting.

F1’s first-ever sprint race, which took place at Silverstone, was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. The Dutch driver overtook his world title rival on the opening lap before defending his position to gain the official pole position for the grand prix, and three world championship points for winning the sprint, after Hamilton started on pole for the sprint race. Hamilton picked up two points for finishing runner-up in the sprint, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas gaining one point for finishing in third place. 

F1’s sprint race on Saturday afternoon will be a straightforward 100km race, which tallies up to 18 laps at Monza, with the finishing order setting the final grid for the grand prix on Sunday. The race is expected to last around 30 minutes, ‘timed out’ after 60 minutes in total and if the session is red-flagged the maximum total time of the session will be 90 minutes.

The starting order for the sprint event will be decided by qualifying, run in the traditional Q1, Q2 and Q3 format, and will be held on Friday evening at 5pm BST. The only major change will be the drivers will only use soft tyres for the session.

Two practice sessions will also be run at the Italian GP, one before qualifying on Friday afternoon (1.30pm-2.30pm BST) and one on Saturday morning (11am-12pm BST) before the sprint qualifying race which starts at 3.30pm BST on Saturday

Drivers will also have a free choice of tyres for the sprint race with Pirelli providing a soft, medium and hard (at Monza this will be the middle three options in its range: C2, C3 and C4) as well as intermediate and wet weather tyres if needed.

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 1:30pm-2:30pm BST (2:30pm-3:30pm local)
Qualifying: 500pm-6:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 2: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Sprint race: 3:30pm-4:00pm BST (4:30pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 12th September 2021

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Italian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
Channel numbers - Sky: 406
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

Sky Sports will also broadcast the sprint race live in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the sprint starting from 2:35pm ahead of lights out at 3:30pm.

When can I watch the Italian GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: Saturday sprint 6:30pm, Sunday race 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show Italian GP highlights of the sprint race on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, on the formation lap

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, on the formation lap

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Will the Italian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website.

Weather forecast for the Italian GP

Monza is set for sunny and cloudy conditions throughout the race weekend, with a small chance of rain across the three days of track action. Highs of 28 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday – around seven degrees hotter than the warmest conditions at the Dutch GP.

Most F1 Italian GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006)
Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)
Nelson Piquet: 4 wins (1980, 1983, 1986, 1987)

shares
comments
Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’

Previous article

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

2 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’

56 min
3
Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

4 h
4
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

2 h
5
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

4 h
Latest news
2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
F1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

38m
Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’
F1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’

56m
Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
F1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

2 h
2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
F1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

2 h
Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022
F1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

2 h
Latest videos
Tyre Strategy, Banked Corners & More | 2021 Dutch GP F1 Race Debrief 08:10
Formula 1
16m

Tyre Strategy, Banked Corners & More | 2021 Dutch GP F1 Race Debrief

Virtual Onboard - Autodromo Nazionale di Monza 01:34
Formula 1
5 h

Virtual Onboard - Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP 05:05
Formula 1
5 h

Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP

#ThinkingForward with Mattia Binotto 18:41
Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Mattia Binotto

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1? 14:34
Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1?

More
Haydn Cobb
2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch Dutch GP
Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more British GP
MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Trending Today

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
6 h
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
23 h
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Plus

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021

Latest news

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull released Albon for Williams F1 seat but has ‘future options’

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.