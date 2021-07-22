Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

By:

Formula 1 has officially confirmed that Monza will stage the second sprint race of the 2021 season after revealing the session times for the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

F1 staged its inaugural 100km Saturday sprint race at the British Grand Prix last week at Silverstone as part of a shake-up of the race weekend format.

While it was widely known that Monza would host the second sprint race, F1 had shied away from providing any official confirmation until Thursday evening, when it unveiled the timetable for the event on its website.

As seen at Silverstone last week, the introduction of the sprint race on Saturday has resulted in a number of other changes to the weekend schedule, including a late running of qualifying on Friday.

The one-hour opening practice session will begin at 2:30pm local time at Monza before qualifying takes place between 6pm and 7pm.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the field

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the field

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Despite criticism from some fans over the decision to run a meaningless second practice as parc ferme rules had already been locked in, FP2 will run from 12pm to 1pm on Saturday.

The sprint race at Monza - covering 18 laps of the 5.793km circuit - will then start at 4:30pm and is expected to be finished by 5pm.

Sunday’s 53-lap grand prix will then begin at 3pm local time.

Monza will host the second of three trial sprint race events in 2021. Despite initially having Interlagos in Brazil in mind to host the final sprint race, F1 has left the door open to moving it to another flyaway event, with an announcement set to be made later this year.

The inaugural F1 sprint race resulted in a mixed reaction from fans and drivers, with the highlight of the 17-lap event at Silverstone being Fernando Alonso’s first-lap charge from 11th to fifth.

One of the biggest bones of contention for fans was the decision to award ‘pole position’ to the winner of the sprint race instead of the driver who finished fastest in qualifying on Friday.

Read Also:

Lewis Hamilton topped Q3 on Friday evening for Mercedes, but it was Max Verstappen who won the sprint race for Red Bull after jumping his title rival on the opening lap.

Verstappen admitted after the sprint race that it felt “weird” to have been given pole position after a sprint race, saying: “I think still pole position should be deserved over one fast lap. That for me is a proper pole position.”

F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn accepted that it was “maybe something we need to think about.”

“It's things like that that we will talk about and discuss with the FIA and the teams, but I think we can't be held back by history,” Brawn said.

“I mean, we need to respect history but we must never be held back by history.”

Tickets
shares
comments
Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

Previous article

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

1 d
2
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

9 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

11 h
4
Formula 1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

36 min
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

2 h
Latest news
F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race
F1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

36m
Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
F1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

2 h
F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
F1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

4 h
Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations
F1

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

5 h
Seidl: Sprint races best kept for specific Formula 1 tracks
F1

Seidl: Sprint races best kept for specific Formula 1 tracks

6 h
Latest videos
Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Leclerc: Ferrari can't expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 F1 races
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari can't expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 F1 races

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

Leclerc: Ferrari can't expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari can't expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 F1 races

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
7 h
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Latest news

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.