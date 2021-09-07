Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

By:

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has announced it will keep its current drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2022 season.

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has announced it will retain its current drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2022 season.

Having made his F1 debut with the team in its Toro Rosso guise in 2017, Gasly re-joined the Faenza team halfway through the 2019 season after being demoted by Red Bull, with Alex Albon going the other way.

After taking a maiden podium finish with second in the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, Gasly shone in the pandemic-impacted 2020 season and claimed his first Grand Prix victory at Monza, scoring points in 15 of the 17 races.

PLUS: The inside story of Gasly's shock maiden F1 win

Gasly's strong form has continued this term, netting a podium finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and finishing fourth in last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Japanese rookie Tsunoda replaced Daniil Kvyat as Gasly's team-mate for 2021 after impressing Red Bull and Honda in the junior categories, graduating directly to F1 after single seasons in Formula 3 and Formula 2.

While showing flashes of speed, earning praise from F1 boss Ross Brawn after finishing ninth on his debut in Bahrain, Tsunoda has also had his fair share of struggles and made some high-profile errors by crashing out of qualifying at Imola and Paul Ricard.

But AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost indicated last month that he was keen to continue with both drivers in 2022, which the team has now confirmed.

“I’m pleased to announce today that we will keep both our drivers here at Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2022 season," Tost said.

"Pierre’s development in the years has been impressive and in his time with us he managed to make it to all three steps of the podium.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I am confident there’s more to come and this is why we are excited to have him with us for another season. Furthermore, he is using his experience in F1 to help Yuki with his development.

"Yuki has joined the team as a rookie and is continuing to learn every day, the feedback from the engineers shows that he is absorbing all the information given to him and improving."

Gasly, who had been all but certain to stay at AlphaTauri after Red Bull's main team opted to extend Sergio Perez' contract alongside Max Verstappen, believes his team can achieve "great things" after enjoying a strong 2021 season in which he has already scored 66 points, holding eighth in the championship.

“I am very happy to be moving forward with AlphaTauri for another season in Formula 1, especially after seeing the progress that we’ve made as a team since I first joined in 2017," Gasly said.

"Seeing the performance we’ve shown so far this season, I think there are great things to achieve for the rest of this season and for next year, especially with the upcoming changes to the championship in 2022.

"I’m very excited to see what we can accomplish in the new era of F1."

Tsunoda added: "It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m so thankful to the team for letting me continue to grow my experience in Formula 1 with them.

"I have a very good relationship with Pierre, I have learnt a lot from him already this year and his experience has helped me to keep developing my own skills, so it’s great to be continuing my F1 journey with him."

shares
comments

Related video

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

Previous article

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

18 h
2
Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

11 min
3
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

23 h
4
Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

19 h
5
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

22 h
Latest news
AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022
F1

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

11m
Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
F1

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

16 h
Hamilton pays tribute to "best team-mate" Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
F1

Hamilton pays tribute to "best team-mate" Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

16 h
Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after ‘pain’ of F1 Dutch GP
F1

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after ‘pain’ of F1 Dutch GP

17 h
Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
F1

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

18 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

More
Filip Cleeren
Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake Belgian GP
Formula 1

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

Norris cleared to race in F1 Belgian GP after Eau Rouge Q3 crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in F1 Belgian GP after Eau Rouge Q3 crash

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Pierre Gasly More
Pierre Gasly
Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

Tost sees ‘no alternatives’ to current driver line-up for F1 2022 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Tost sees ‘no alternatives’ to current driver line-up for F1 2022

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Plus
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

More
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

How improved reliability is fuelling F1’s latest development drive
Formula 1

How improved reliability is fuelling F1’s latest development drive

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull’s latest prospect carries the hopes of a nation

Trending Today

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Hamilton pays tribute to "best team-mate" Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to "best team-mate" Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Valtteri Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
19 h
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
22 h
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Plus

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
22 h
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Plus

How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021

Latest news

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for F1 2022

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

Hamilton pays tribute to "best team-mate" Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to "best team-mate" Bottas ahead of Mercedes exit

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after ‘pain’ of F1 Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz and Ferrari seeking answers after ‘pain’ of F1 Dutch GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.