Ferrari continues in DTM with Emil Frey Racing after Red Bull withdrawal

Following the DTM's sale from Gerhard Berger's ITR operation to the ADAC, it was announced in December that the Red Bull AF Corse team would not continue in the championship this season.

That appeared to throw Ferrari's participation into doubt, as no other squad used the Italian marque's products in the 2022 season.

But with the old 488 GT3 now replaced by the ORECA-built 296, AF Corse's place has been taken by Swiss squad Emil Frey which announced its switch from Lamborghini to Ferrari last month.

The squad won the teams' title in the ADAC GT Masters last season, and was a race-winner in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with Lexus at Paul Ricard in 2018.

Announcement of drivers and the number of cars it will enter is expected to follow at a later stage.

Ferrari is one of six brands that will be represented in the 2023 DTM, the same as in 2022, with 13 teams announced by the series on Wednesday.

Former Porsche squad SSR Performance will switch allegiances to Lamborghini this year, joining the returning Grasser Racing squad, but Porsche has added two more teams to its roster alongside Team Bernhard with Manthey EMA and Toksport WRT entering the series.

The same six manufacturers will be represented this year as in 2022, although the cast of teams will shift somewhat Photo by: DTM

Toksport made a one-off DTM outing with Mercedes at the Nurburgring in 2021 with Luca Stolz, who finished second on the road before being hit with a post-race penalty.

The Landgraf Mercedes team follows Emil Frey in making the switch from GT Masters, after it delivered the drivers' title for Raffaele Marciello in 2022. It joins returning Mercedes squads HRT and Winward.

Abt will remain with Audi, despite announcing a deal to run Lamborghinis in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, while renowned TCR squad Engstler Motorsport has also joined the Audi fold.

"With a large number of top-class newcomers, internationally renowned top teams, super sports cars from all premium manufacturers and top drivers, all fans can look forward to an exciting season," said ADAC Sport President Dr. Gerd Ennser.

"The high level of interest in the DTM shows that our ideas and plans for the series have met with a positive response."

Three-time title-winner Team Rosberg announced its departure from the series on Tuesday, with fellow Audi squad Attempto Racing also not returning.

Walkenhorst Motorsport was not expected to return after it was left out of BMW's announcement of its support for defending DTM champion Schubert Motorsport and series newcomer Project1, while Mercedes squad GruppeM had been vocal in its frustration with the DTM's "unpredictable" damage costs as it instead prioritises the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Mucke Motorsport also departs after two years running a Mercedes with steer-by-wire technology.