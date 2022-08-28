Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / "Unexpected" DTM 1-2 for Van der Linde brothers "best day in my life" Next / DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti
DTM / Nurburgring Qualifying report

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row

DTM points leader Sheldon van der Linde pipped his brother Kelvin to pole in qualifying at the Nurburgring in a repeat of their finishing order from race one.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row

After qualifying for Saturday’s first race was cancelled due to fog, which caused the race to be delayed by several hours, conditions on Sunday morning were much improved and dipped under the pace-setting practice times set on Friday by SSR Porsche driver Dennis Olsen

The Norwegian would end up third behind the on-form South African brothers, while Lucas Auer tumbled to 10th in the final classification after heading the times into the closing minutes. 

Confirming that his pace on Friday had been no fluke, Olsen set the early running and led team-mate Laurens Vanthoor at the halfway point in the quick-fire 20-minute session.  

Auer, who had elected to stay in his garage during the early exchanges, then emerged to make the most of the free track and pumped in two laps good enough to usurp Olsen before the remainder of the field re-entered the fray. 

But the Winward Mercedes’ spell atop the leaderboard was short-lived as Sheldon van der Linde whisked his Schubert BMW to the top of the times on a 1m25.945s. 

Thomas Preining’s Bernhard Porsche also ducked under Auer’s 1m26.126s to go second, before Olsen deposed both of them on a 1m25.973s.  

That time was then matched by Mirko Bortolotti, despite the addition of 20kg to his Grasser Lamborghini in the latest Balance of Performance tweak, although the Italian will take a five-place grid penalty for his contact in race one with Felipe Fraga and start ninth as a result. 

But both Olsen and Bortolotti demoted by a last-gasp effort from Kelvin van der Linde, who had been 18th prior to setting a time just 0.010s slower than his younger brother.  

Top 3 after Qualifying, Pole sitter Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport, Dennis Olsen, SSR Performance, Kelvin van der Linde, Team ABT Sportsline

Top 3 after Qualifying, Pole sitter Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport, Dennis Olsen, SSR Performance, Kelvin van der Linde, Team ABT Sportsline

Photo by: DTM

The Abt Audi man’s effort was all the more impressive as team-mates Rene Rast and Ricardo Feller both struggled to 17th and 23rd fastest respectively.  

Preining is elevated to fourth by Bortolotti’s penalty, ahead of Philipp Eng (Schubert BMW), and defending champion Max Gotz, Auer’s team-mate the leading Mercedes in sixth. 

Luca Stolz, who was turned around on the opening lap of Saturday’s race, will start seventh in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes ahead of Vanthoor, Bortolotti and Auer. 

After his race one disappointment, Fraga could only qualify 16th with 15kg added to his Red Bull Ferrari in BoP weight. 

DTM Nurburgring -  Sunday Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 1'25.945  
2 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'25.955 0.010
3 Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.973 0.028
4 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'25.973 0.028
5 Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.009 0.064
6 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 GT3 1'26.032 0.087
7 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.053 0.108
8 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.097 0.152
9 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.123 0.178
10 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.126 0.181
11 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'26.127 0.182
12 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 1'26.137 0.192
13 Canada Mikael Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.143 0.198
14 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.200 0.255
15 Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.216 0.271
16 Brazil Felipe Fraga Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'26.220 0.275
17 Germany René Rast Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'26.226 0.281
18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.230 0.285
19 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'26.256 0.311
20 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'26.271 0.326
21 Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'26.459 0.514
22 Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.470 0.525
23 Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'26.587 0.642
24 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'26.609 0.664
25 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M4 GT3 1'26.638 0.693
26 Germany Marius Zug Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'26.786 0.841
27 Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'27.239 1.294
28 Theo Oeverhaus BMW M4 GT3 1'27.370 1.425
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

"Unexpected" DTM 1-2 for Van der Linde brothers "best day in my life"
Previous article

"Unexpected" DTM 1-2 for Van der Linde brothers "best day in my life"
Next article

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge Nurburgring
DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive" Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

More
Sheldon Van Der Linde
DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash Nurburgring
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash

DTM Lausitzring: Sheldon van der Linde takes pole after red flag Lausitzring
DTM

DTM Lausitzring: Sheldon van der Linde takes pole after red flag

DTM Lausitzring: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4 Lausitzring
DTM

DTM Lausitzring: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4

Latest news

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge
DTM DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

Grasser Racing team boss Gottfried Grasser says he regrets "a weekend to forget" at the Nurburgring as DTM title challenger Mirko Bortolotti scored no points after incidents in both races.

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast has slammed the "unacceptable" driving standards in the German-based series, saying "it’s really no fun to drive anymore" after a tough weekend at the Nurburgring.

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

Mercedes driver Luca Stolz took a dominant first DTM victory at the Nurburgring after leaping to the front at a safety car restart and controlling the rest of the race.

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row

DTM points leader Sheldon van der Linde pipped his brother Kelvin to pole in qualifying at the Nurburgring in a repeat of their finishing order from race one.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.