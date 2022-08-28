Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row Next / Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"
DTM / Nurburgring Race report

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

Mercedes driver Luca Stolz took a dominant first DTM victory at the Nurburgring after leaping to the front at a safety car restart and controlling the rest of the race.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

The Haupt Racing team driver started seventh and ran fifth in the early stages before a safety car was called when David Schumacher tipped three-time champion Rene Rast into the gravel at the final corner.

This coincided with the pit window opening on lap seven, and a quick turnaround from his team when the pack poured into the pits meant Stolz rejoined in the net lead over poleman Sheldon van der Linde.

He then made no mistake at the restart to cleanly negotiate the only driver who didn’t pit under safety car – 17-year-old debutante Theo Oeverhaus in the Walkenhorst BMW – around the outside at Turn 1 before bolting into a lead he’d never lose over Dennis Olsen’s SSR Porsche.

Lucas Auer (Winward Mercedes) completed the podium in third, as Kelvin van der Linde finished fourth after contact with his brother’s main title rival Mirko Bortolotti.

At the race start, Sheldon van der Linde’s Schubert BMW held the lead from fast-starting team-mate Philipp Eng, with Olsen third ahead of front-row starter Kelvin van der Linde, Thomas Preining (Bernhard Porsche) and Stolz.

Preining and Stolz passed Kelvin van der Linde in quick succession on lap two in the arena section, and had joined the rear of a queue of cars behind leader Sheldon van der Linde who was carrying 25kg in success ballast and running fractionally less boost pressure than in qualifying after a late Balance of Performance tweak.

Eng appeared the faster of the two BMWs, but the Austrian’s race was ruined by the arrival of the safety car, with DTM rules prohibiting double-stacking in the pits.

He had to continue at slow speed for a further lap and rejoined deep in the field, before being eliminated at the restart when Felipe Fraga punted Clemens Schmid into his path.

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: DTM

Behind Oeverhaus and Stolz, Sheldon van der Linde took the restart third, but was swamped by the pack on the run to Turn 1. Auer, Kelvin van der Linde, Preining, Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst BMW), Maxi Gotz (Winward Mercedes), Bortolotti and Nico Muller (Rosberg Audi) all moved ahead, Mikael Grenier (Gruppe M Mercedes) also shuffling the South African back a spot.

Wittmann was then edged off the track by Preining, dropping a hatful of positions and falling out of the top 10 at that stage, as Preining’s loss of momentum allowed Bortolotti and Gotz through. Muller also passed Preining at the final corner shortly afterwards.

As the top three checked out, Kelvin van der Linde steadfastly defended his fourth place from Bortolotti, who had been given a five-place grid penalty for contact with Fraga in race one and started back in ninth.

The Grasser Lamborghini driver pressured his Abt Audi rival for several laps before making his move at Turn 4. The pair made contact, puncturing Bortolotti’s right-rear wheel and forcing him to retire, scoring no points for the second consecutive race.

Defending champion Gotz was therefore promoted to fifth ahead of Muller, Preining and Grenier.

Sheldon van der Linde and the recovering Wittmann completed the points after Fraga, who had finished 10th on the road, was penalised five seconds for his earlier clash with Schmid.

DTM Nurburgring Race 2 Results - 40 laps

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40 1:00'43.674  
2 Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R 40 1:00'48.181 4.507
3 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40 1:00'55.028 11.354
4 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II 40 1:00'58.698 15.024
5 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40 1:00'59.385 15.711
6 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 40 1:01'00.131 16.457
7 Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R 40 1:01'03.197 19.523
8 Canada Mikael Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40 1:01'04.192 20.518
9 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 40 1:01'07.485 23.811
10 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 40 1:01'12.067 28.393
11 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 GT3 R 40 1:01'12.586 28.912
12 Brazil Felipe Fraga Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 40 1:01'14.274 30.600
13 Germany Marius Zug Audi R8 LMS Evo II 40 1:01'21.249 37.575
14 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40 1:01'27.898 44.224
15 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40 1:01'28.545 44.871
16 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M4 GT3 40 1:01'29.902 46.228
17 Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 40 1:01'32.580 48.906
18 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 40 1:01'36.239 52.565
19 Theo Oeverhaus BMW M4 GT3 40 1:01'54.394 1'10.720
20 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 37 56'30.251 3 Laps
  New Zealand Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 25 39'26.611 15 Laps
  United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo II 24 39'43.221 16 Laps
  Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 20 31'52.645 20 Laps
  Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 GT3 11 18'48.552 29 Laps
  Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 9 15'20.966 31 Laps
  Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 4 6'30.327 36 Laps
  Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 4 6'39.280 36 Laps
  Germany René Rast Audi R8 LMS Evo II 3 4'39.053 37 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row
Previous article

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row
Next article

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge Nurburgring
DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive" Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge
DTM DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

Grasser Racing team boss Gottfried Grasser says he regrets "a weekend to forget" at the Nurburgring as DTM title challenger Mirko Bortolotti scored no points after incidents in both races.

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast has slammed the "unacceptable" driving standards in the German-based series, saying "it’s really no fun to drive anymore" after a tough weekend at the Nurburgring.

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

Mercedes driver Luca Stolz took a dominant first DTM victory at the Nurburgring after leaping to the front at a safety car restart and controlling the rest of the race.

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde brothers lockout front row

DTM points leader Sheldon van der Linde pipped his brother Kelvin to pole in qualifying at the Nurburgring in a repeat of their finishing order from race one.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.