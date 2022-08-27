Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact
DTM / Nurburgring News

"Unexpected" DTM 1-2 for Van der Linde brothers "best day in my life"

DTM championship leader Sheldon van der Linde says an “unexpected” 1-2 finish ahead of his brother Kelvin at the Nurburgring was “the best day in my life”.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
"Unexpected" DTM 1-2 for Van der Linde brothers "best day in my life"

When a race delayed by lingering fog was eventually started, the Schuberth BMW driver capitalised on late contact between Felipe Fraga and Mirko Bortolotti that eliminated both drivers to claim a third victory of the season and move ahead of Bortolotti in the standings.

His brother Kelvin started 13th after the mist caused qualifying to be cancelled and championship positions were used to set the grid, then dropped to 20th at the end of a cautious first lap.

But the Abt Audi driver made gradual progress through a long first stint, before vaulting up the order after his lap 25 pitstop, securing a first podium of the season as the South African duo became the first brothers to ever finish first and second in a DTM race.

“I think probably one of the craziest races of my life, not only because of the end result but how it started,” Sheldon van der Linde said.

“I think all of us had a lot of boredom before the race, we waited for about six or seven hours for the race to get going, I didn’t think it would get started in the first place and here we are now somehow on the podium, first and second with my brother and Ricky [Feller] in third, honestly the best day in my life.

“I didn’t think this day would come so soon to be honest. It was always our goal to be on the podium together, we didn’t somehow bring it together last year.

“Today, when we least expected it with Kelvin P20 on the first lap at least, somehow I saw him in my rear-view mirror and I thought ‘where the hell did he come from?’

“I didn’t think it would come today and I think that’s what makes it so special, that it was so unexpected.”

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: DTM

His elder brother Kelvin, who won four times last year to finish third in the standings, agreed it was a memory “I’m never going to forget”.

“That’s a little bit how life works – the days you least expect things to happen, everything happens at once,” he said after moving up to seventh in the standings.

“I stayed calm, kept the car clean, no damage on the car and just trusted my pace.

“I had a go at Sheldon but he was too quick today. But I really don’t care, first or second doesn’t matter in what order for me.

“To write history in such a prestigious championship, I think it’s probably a statistic that will stay for a long time. So I’m very proud of that.”

Reflecting on the race-deciding incident involving Fraga and Bortolotti, Sheldon van der Linde added that he at first couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I just remember seeing both of them spinning, it was almost like a dream,” he said.

“I wasn’t sure if what I was seeing was actually happening in front of me. I was like, ‘this can’t be happening right now’.

“Obviously Mirko was right in the middle of the track, so I had to kind of avoid him on the incident and I had to really slow down to 40 km/h, I was almost standing still to try and just get through.

“Every chance you get in life, you have to take and we were there at the right moment to capitalise.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact
Previous article

Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact Nurburgring
DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash Nurburgring
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

"Unexpected" DTM 1-2 for Van der Linde brothers "best day in my life"
DTM DTM

"Unexpected" DTM 1-2 for Van der Linde brothers "best day in my life"

DTM championship leader Sheldon van der Linde says an “unexpected” 1-2 finish ahead of his brother Kelvin at the Nurburgring was “the best day in my life”.

Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact

Red Bull Ferrari DTM team boss Ron Riechert said he had “no words” after contact with Mirko Bortolotti cost his charge Felipe Fraga a potential victory at the Nurburgring.

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash

Sheldon van der Linde capitalised on late contact between duelling leaders Felipe Fraga and Mirko Borolotti to take victory and reclaim the DTM points lead at the Nurburgring.

DTM Nurburgring race delayed "indefinitely" by fog
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring race delayed "indefinitely" by fog

The first DTM race of the weekend at the Nurburging has been delayed indefinitely due to low-hanging fog.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.