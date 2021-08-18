Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM / Nurburgring News

Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM

By:

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard is set to meet DTM bosses this weekend to discuss a potential entry for his Porsche team to the series.

Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM

According to Autosport's sister title Motorsport-Total.com, Bernhard has been invited by DTM promoter ITR to the Nurburgring, where he will hold discussions with series chief Gerhard Berger and events director Frederic Elsner with a view to bringing Team 75 to the DTM next year.

In an interview with SPORT1, the 40-year-old confirmed that he will be present at the former German Grand Prix this weekend for the fourth round of the 2021 DTM season.

"I'll travel to the Nurburgring on the Sunday after the [Saarland] rally and watch the DTM race on-site," said Bernhard, who is competing in a round of the German Rally Championship this weekend. "Also to keep your eyes open and see how the series has developed."

When asked if he would be like to see Team 75 compete in the DTM next season, Bernhard added: "It's too early to say, but I definitely want to take a look.”

Timo Bernhard, Ku?s Team Bernhard

Timo Bernhard, Ku?s Team Bernhard

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Team 75 was founded by Bernhard’s father Rudiger in 2010 and initially competed exclusively in rallying, before switching to circuit racing three years later when it joined the Porsche Carrera Cup.

Since 2016, Team 75 has been a regular feature in the ADAC GT Masters series and has accumulated six wins in the category during that period.

Bernhard himself drove for the squad for two seasons before calling time on his professional career at the end of 2019 to focus on a managerial role.

It’s unclear how much support Porsche would provide if Bernhard’s team does join the DTM next season.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer has been absent from the previous two eras of the DTM, but will make its debut in the category this weekend with SSR Performance running a 911 GT3 R for reigning ADAC GT champion Michael Ammermuller.

Bernhard enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Porsche, scoring his second Le Mans triumph with the marque in 2017 to add to his 2010 success with Audi. 

With five wins at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, all of them with Porsche, he is jointly the most successful driver in the German endurance classic along with Pedro Lamy and Marcel Tiemann.

Tickets
shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Previous article

Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

1 h
2
Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

5 h
3
Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

5 h
4
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

4 h
5
Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

3 h
Latest news
Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM
DTM

Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM

3m
Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

1 h
Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller
DTM

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller

Aug 16, 2021
Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat
DTM

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat

Aug 12, 2021
Van der Linde: Mercedes DTM drivers played 'games' at Zolder
DTM

Van der Linde: Mercedes DTM drivers played 'games' at Zolder

Aug 10, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights 03:49
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

More
Sven Haidinger
Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat
DTM

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat

One-time F1 starter Winkelhock to make DTM return at the Nurburgring Nurburgring
DTM

One-time F1 starter Winkelhock to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops Lausitzring
DTM

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops

More
Timo Bernhard
Porsche star Bernhard explains retirement decision
WEC

Porsche star Bernhard explains retirement decision

Porsche's Le Mans winner Bernhard eyes IMSA endurance races
WEC

Porsche's Le Mans winner Bernhard eyes IMSA endurance races

Ten minutes with Timo Bernhard Plus
WEC

Ten minutes with Timo Bernhard

Trending Today

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Plus
Formula E Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM
DTM DTM

Bernhard's Porsche team set for talks to join DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller
DTM DTM

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat
DTM DTM

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.