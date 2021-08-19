Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Nurburgring News

Haase to make DTM debut with Audi squad at Nurburgring

By:

GT3 racing veteran Christopher Haase will make his DTM debut at the Nurburgring this weekend, driving for the factory-supported Team Rosberg.

Haase to make DTM debut with Audi squad at Nurburgring

The 33-year-old, who has claimed outright wins in 24-hour endurance races at Spa, Nurburgring Nordschleife and Dubai, has been drafted by the Audi squad at the last-minute as a replacement for rookie Dev Gore.

In a statement, the outfit led by Kimmo Liimatainen said the 24-year-old American will be sitting out of the fourth round of the season due to personal reasons.

Liimatainen added that Haase was an obvious choice for the team, given his success with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 he'll be driving at the Nurburgring this weekend.

"Of course it's a great pity that Dev can't be at the Nurburgring and we hope that he will return at the Red Bull Ring," said Liimatainen.

"Nevertheless, I think that with Christopher we have found a good replacement who, thanks to his great experience with the Audi R8 LMS GT3, can get into the car without much preparation. 

"In addition, he knows the Nurburgring very well. For us as a team, the focus has not changed. In the Eifel we want to continue our upward trend and attack the podium places with Nico Muller and Christopher."

#29 Audi Sport Team Land Audi R8 LMS GT3 2019: Christopher Haase

#29 Audi Sport Team Land Audi R8 LMS GT3 2019: Christopher Haase

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Team Rosberg, which powered Rene Rast to three drivers' titles between 2017-20, has amassed one podium so far with last year's runner up Muller behind the wheel of its lead Audi R8 LMS.

Newcomer Gore has had a comparatively difficult time in the sister Audi, scoring a best finish of 12th in the opening three rounds of the season.

Haase's addition bolsters what is an already strong grid at the Nurburgring, with the likes of Luca Stolz (Toksport Mercedes) and Porsche Supercup ace Michael Ammermuller (SSR Performance) also making their first appearances in the category.

Ex-Audi and Opel driver Hubert Haupt will also drive a third Mercedes for his eponymous HRT team, becoming the first driver to compete in all three eras of the series.

Finally, former grand prix driver Christian Klien will pilot a JP Motorsport-run McLaren for the second weekend running, continuing his part campaign in the DTM.

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
