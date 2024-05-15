Porsche reveals Pro lineups for Spa 24 featuring LMDh, DTM drivers

HubAuto Racing becomes the third Porsche customer squad this week to announce its plans for the blue ribband round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup on 29-30 June, with a trio of works drivers seeking to deliver the Weissach marque a first win since 2020.

Laurens Vanthoor and Kevin Estre, team-mates in the World Endurance Championship in the factory Porsche Penske Motorsport LMDh 963, will share HubAuto's single car entry supported by Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific with fellow works driver Patrick Pilet.

Vanthoor has won the event twice, in 2014 and 2020, Estre once in 2019, while Pilet finished runner-up in 2010, 2013 and 2019.

It follows the announcement on Wednesday that DTM champion Thomas Preining will join Chinese Porsche squad Phantom Global Racing for its debut in the event, and Lamborghini DTM squad SSR Performance's return to the Porsche camp for the first time since 2022 to enter a trio of factory drivers.

Preining, who has a best finish of fifth from his three previous attempts at the 24 Hours achieved last year with Rutronik Racing, will link up with Jaguar's Formula E reserve Joel Eriksson and Porsche specialist Jaxon Evans.

#13 China Phantom Global Racing / Team 75 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Bastian Buus, Joel Eriksson, Jaxon Evans Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

It marks a reunion between factory Porsche ace Preining and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard, whose Team 75 squad has a technical partnership with Phantom Global.

Preining enjoyed a breakout season in the DTM with Bernhard's squad in 2022, becoming the first Porsche driver to win a DTM race at the Norisring and finishing fifth in the standings before claiming the title last year with Manthey EMA.

Eriksson and Evans have both raced in GT World Challenge Asia for Phantom Global and were part of the line-up that finished fourth on the team's competition debut in this year's Bathurst 12 Hours with 2023 Porsche Supercup champion Bastian Buus.

A DTM race-winner with BMW in 2018, Eriksson will be making his Spa 24 Hours debut, while Evans has one previous start in 2022.

It was announced earlier this week that Stefan Schlund's SSR outfit, which runs two Huracan Evo2 GT3s for Mirko Bortolotti and Nicki Thiim in the DTM, has paired up with long-time Porsche outfit Herberth Motorsport to run PPM drivers Frederic Makowiecki, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet.

All three are seeking a first win in the event, with Makowiecki the Spa 24 runner-up in 2019.