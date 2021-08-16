Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat
DTM / Nurburgring News

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller

By:

Porsche will make an overdue debut in the DTM at the Nurburgring this weekend, with SSR Performance fielding a 911 GT3 R for reigning ADAC GT Masters champion Michael Ammermuller.

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller

While the DTM’s switch to GT3 machinery in 2021 helped bring back Audi, Mercedes and BMW to the championship, Porsche was the most obvious German manufacturer missing from this year's grid.

However, that will change at the fourth round of the season on 20-22 August, with the Munich-based SSR Performance team making a guest appearance with the latest iteration of the 911.

The Manthey-supported outfit stunned the field in GT Masters last year, winning both the teams and drivers’ title in its debut season with Ammermuller and works Porsche driver Mathieu Jaminet.

Ammermuller, a three-time Porsche Supercup champion and a race winner in the GP2 series, will now make his DTM debut at the age of 35. 

The German driver was briefly a part of Red Bull’s Formula 1 junior team, but a broken wrist sustained in 2007 led to him being eventually ousted from the programme.

PLUS: How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

“I am very happy by the fact that SSR Performance has selected me as the driver for the DTM guest participation. It will be my first race weekend in this series which surely will be a huge challenge,” Ammermuller said.

“A perfect preparation wasn’t possible due to the limited time, regulations are different. That will definitely make it exciting and interesting. I will be highly motivated for my participation at the Nurburgring.”

Team owner Stefan Schlund attended the Lausitzring round of the DTM last month and is keen to take advantage of the increased media attention the series enjoys over GT Masters.

“I have very good memories of the DTM, in which I have been actively involved for many years,” said Schlund.

"Now, we are hoping for a super exciting race weekend with our young SSR Performance team. In particular, we hope to be able to make a contribution for the region as well with the first race event after the severe weather disaster.”

With the addition of SSR Performance, the DTM is expecting a bumper grid of 23 cars at the former German Grand Prix venue.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: DTM

This includes the 19 full-season entries, plus the JP Motorsport McLaren of Christian Klien, the HRT Mercedes of team owner Hubert Haupt and another one-off Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered by Toksport for Luca Stolz.

In all, a total of seven manufacturers will be represented at the Nurburgring, with the four big German marques Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes joined by Lamborghini, McLaren and Ferrari.

This isn't the first time a Porsche team has made an attempt to enter the DTM this year, with Speed Monkeys keen on a full-season entry at the start of the campaign. However, its plans were thwarted by the unavailability of a used Porsche 911 GT3 R at a competitive price.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat

Previous article

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

17 h
2
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

22 h
3
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

1 d
4
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

1 d
5
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

2 d
Latest news
Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller
DTM

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller

26m
Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat
DTM

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat

Aug 12, 2021
Van der Linde: Mercedes DTM drivers played 'games' at Zolder
DTM

Van der Linde: Mercedes DTM drivers played 'games' at Zolder

Aug 10, 2021
Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run
DTM

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

Aug 9, 2021
Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

Aug 9, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights 03:49
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
De Vries "grateful fortune chose us" in FE title decider Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

De Vries "grateful fortune chose us" in FE title decider

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren in F1

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble after late rain

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller
DTM DTM

Porsche to make DTM debut at Nurburgring with Ammermuller

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat
DTM DTM

Paffett's DTM return plans put on ice, Buhk keeps seat

Van der Linde: Mercedes DTM drivers played 'games' at Zolder
DTM DTM

Van der Linde: Mercedes DTM drivers played 'games' at Zolder

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run
DTM DTM

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.