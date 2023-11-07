Subscribe
DTM
News

Timo Bernhard's Porsche team announces DTM exit

Team 75 Bernhard will step down from the DTM after two seasons to focus on one-make Porsche championships, it has been announced.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Ayhancan Güven, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Team owner and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard explained that a mixture of personal Porsche ambassadorial commitments and budget constraints mean it will not be possible for his squad to continue fielding the Porsche 911 GT3 R in the German category next year.

“Finding the right balance between managing the team and my duties as a Porsche brand ambassador has been a great challenge - both tasks require my full concentration,” said Bernhard, who was part of Porsche’s successful LMP1 programme.

“At the same time, my responsibility towards the team and the people is very important to me.

“In addition, the budget required to meet my high standards for the DTM project is currently not available. That is why we have decided to take this step, which is difficult for us.”

Team 75 will transition to fielding amateur drivers in championships running the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, while also promoting young drivers in karting and junior categories.

"We will make our know-how and our experience with the Porsche 911 GT3 R from the DTM available to the newly formed Porsche Team Phantom Global Racing in the GT World Challenge Asia and support them in word and deed," said Bernhard. 

"We are reorienting ourselves, but Team75 will remain active in motorsport. Of course, we will also continue to follow the DTM closely."

Martin Raeder, Team Manrthey EMA, Timo Bernhard, Team principal KÜS Team Bernhard

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Martin Raeder, Team Manrthey EMA, Timo Bernhard, Team principal KÜS Team Bernhard

Team 75 joined the DTM in the second year of its GT3 transition in 2022 with a single entry for factory Porsche driver Thomas Preining.

It enjoyed a successful first season in the category, with Preining winning two races - including the first for Porsche in the DTM at the Norisring - and mounting a title challenge before eventually finishing fifth in the standings.

Friday favourite: Timo Bernhard picks his favourite team-mate

In 2023, Bernhard’s eponymous outfit expanded to two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, but lost its star driver Preining to newcomer Manthey EMA.

There were no victories this year, but rookies Laurin Heinrich and Ayhancan Guven finished on the podium to help the team finish sixth in the standings.

Heinrich twice finished runner-up and claimed pole at the Red Bull Ring, while Guven took third at the Sachsenring.

shares
comments
Previous article Engel drove with 90-degree steering angle on straights in Hockenheim DTM
Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

WEC

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

IMSA

Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros Hartley, Herta join WTR/Andretti for 2024 IMSA enduros

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

More
Team 75 Bernhard
Manthey signs DTM race winners Preining and Olsen, Bernhard team expands

Manthey signs DTM race winners Preining and Olsen, Bernhard team expands

DTM

Manthey signs DTM race winners Preining and Olsen, Bernhard team expands Manthey signs DTM race winners Preining and Olsen, Bernhard team expands

Friday favourite: The Porsche “twins” who usurped Audi’s best

Friday favourite: The Porsche “twins” who usurped Audi’s best

Le Mans

Friday favourite: The Porsche “twins” who usurped Audi’s best Friday favourite: The Porsche “twins” who usurped Audi’s best

How Bernhard's Porsche "underdogs" made DTM history

How Bernhard's Porsche "underdogs" made DTM history

DTM
Norisring

How Bernhard's Porsche "underdogs" made DTM history How Bernhard's Porsche "underdogs" made DTM history

Latest news

McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference

McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference McLaren: Tyre wear is where Red Bull F1 makes the difference

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

WEC WEC

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

F1 Formula 1

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe