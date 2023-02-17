Subscribe
Previous / Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review Next / Latvia joins WRC calendar from 2024
WRC News

WRC launches new 24/7 television platform

The World Rally Championship has launched its new 24/7 television service.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC launches new 24/7 television platform

As previously reported, the WRC Promoter revealed plans in May last year to revamp its visual platform, known as Rally.TV, in a bid to grow the discipline in new markets.

"We want to reach new markets, we want to enter new markets and implement in new countries so this is our plan to develop the TV so we are very, very confident," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel at Rally Portugal in May.

Rally.TV will expand on the WRC + All Live platform that was launched in 2018, but will now broadcast every stage from the European Rally Championship and races from the World Rallycross Championship.

In addition to the live and on demand coverage, the channel will also produce special behind the scenes features, interviews, documentaries and broadcast classic rally footage.

PLUS: How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

The brand new app, available on all devices, will broadcast in HD and on demand.

The schedule for the opening day of Rally.TV includes action from last weekend’s Rally Sweden, WRC season reviews, special documentaries about eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and the history of the WRC car, and a programme devoted to one of the WRC’s most famous stages - Ouninpohja.

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The first phase of the Rally.TV project has been launched through the championship’s subscription WRC + service with monthly and season passes available to purchase through the championship’s official website.

Rally.TV is however set to evolve as the season progresses with the championship hinting at further developments to be revealed mid-year.

“The 24/7 channel is just the beginning of the Rally.TV experience, with new and exciting features set to be continually implemented throughout 2023," read a statement from WRC’s Rally.TV launch.

“Rally.TV is set to break cover in mid-2023, providing even more content for rally fans worldwide.”

Subscription costs will remain the same as those currently in place for the existing WRC + service, with an annual pass costing £99.99 and a monthly pass at £10.99.

shares
comments

Related video

Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

Latvia joins WRC calendar from 2024
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Plans for new Group A, WRC car rally festival revealed

Plans for new Group A, WRC car rally festival revealed

WRC

Plans for new Group A, WRC car rally festival revealed Plans for new Group A, WRC car rally festival revealed

Latvia joins WRC calendar from 2024

Latvia joins WRC calendar from 2024

WRC

Latvia joins WRC calendar from 2024 Latvia joins WRC calendar from 2024

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Latest news

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MGP MotoGP

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

WEC WEC

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

F1 Formula 1

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.