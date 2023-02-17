WRC launches new 24/7 television platform
The World Rally Championship has launched its new 24/7 television service.
As previously reported, the WRC Promoter revealed plans in May last year to revamp its visual platform, known as Rally.TV, in a bid to grow the discipline in new markets.
"We want to reach new markets, we want to enter new markets and implement in new countries so this is our plan to develop the TV so we are very, very confident," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel at Rally Portugal in May.
Rally.TV will expand on the WRC + All Live platform that was launched in 2018, but will now broadcast every stage from the European Rally Championship and races from the World Rallycross Championship.
In addition to the live and on demand coverage, the channel will also produce special behind the scenes features, interviews, documentaries and broadcast classic rally footage.
PLUS: How the WRC captures its stunning visuals
The brand new app, available on all devices, will broadcast in HD and on demand.
The schedule for the opening day of Rally.TV includes action from last weekend’s Rally Sweden, WRC season reviews, special documentaries about eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and the history of the WRC car, and a programme devoted to one of the WRC’s most famous stages - Ouninpohja.
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Photo by: Toyota Racing
The first phase of the Rally.TV project has been launched through the championship’s subscription WRC + service with monthly and season passes available to purchase through the championship’s official website.
Rally.TV is however set to evolve as the season progresses with the championship hinting at further developments to be revealed mid-year.
“The 24/7 channel is just the beginning of the Rally.TV experience, with new and exciting features set to be continually implemented throughout 2023," read a statement from WRC’s Rally.TV launch.
“Rally.TV is set to break cover in mid-2023, providing even more content for rally fans worldwide.”
Subscription costs will remain the same as those currently in place for the existing WRC + service, with an annual pass costing £99.99 and a monthly pass at £10.99.
Related video
Latest news
What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023
The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023
Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry
Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry
The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past
The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.