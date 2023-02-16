Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review

In the picturesque snow and ice covered event, Tanak delivered M-Sport’s first WRC win for over a year to jump to the top of the drivers’ standings after the opening two rounds.

Defending world champion Kalle Rovanpera was held back by being the first on the road to start, losing vital time to his rivals, and could only muster fourth place as he lost out in a podium fight to Thierry Neuville.

Craig Breen also starred with second place for Hyundai, to demonstrate a level-playing field between all three top-flight WRC manufacturers.

PLUS: How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

As WRC reporter Tom Howard returns from an incredible weekend of action in Sweden, he talks to podcast host Martyn Lee about the battle for the win and what it says about the championship bout this year.

