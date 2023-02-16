Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review
Ott Tanak helped ignite the 2023 World Rally Championship battle with victory at Rally Sweden for M-Sport.
In the picturesque snow and ice covered event, Tanak delivered M-Sport’s first WRC win for over a year to jump to the top of the drivers’ standings after the opening two rounds.
Defending world champion Kalle Rovanpera was held back by being the first on the road to start, losing vital time to his rivals, and could only muster fourth place as he lost out in a podium fight to Thierry Neuville.
Craig Breen also starred with second place for Hyundai, to demonstrate a level-playing field between all three top-flight WRC manufacturers.
PLUS: How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
As WRC reporter Tom Howard returns from an incredible weekend of action in Sweden, he talks to podcast host Martyn Lee about the battle for the win and what it says about the championship bout this year.
You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Related video
Latest news
Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London
Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London
Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"
Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish" Daytona 500 poleman Bowman's next step: "Figure out how to finish"
Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024
Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024 Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024
Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review
Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review Gravel Notes Podcast: Rally Sweden review
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.