Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Next / WRC linked to new South Australian event
WRC News

WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service

The World Rally Championship has confirmed its all-new 24/7 television subscription channel will launch midway through next year.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service

Earlier this season, the WRC announced plans to launch a revamped visual platform for rally fans in bid to grow the discipline in new markets.

"We want to reach new markets, we want to enter new markets and implement in new countries so this is our plan to develop the TV so we are very, very confident," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel at Rally Portugal in May.

The WRC has now released further details confirming that the new service, named Rally.TV, will include the World Rally Championship, European Rally Championship and the World Rallycross Championship, all series run under WRC Promoter umbrella.

Rally.TV will expand on the WRC + All Live platform that was launched in 2018.

The brand new app, available on all devices, will broadcast every stage and race from the championships in HD and on demand. This will be part of a 24/7 rolling service that will also include exclusive features.

Subscriptions for the new Rally.TV service will be available for purchase from December onwards via WRCplus.com.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

Existing WRC + subscribers will be notified about the new service and can be automatically upgraded to Rally.TV.

Subscription costs will remain the same as those currently in place with an annual pass costing £99.99 and a monthly pass at £10.99.

Calendars for WRC and ERC were confirmed last week, with the former featuring 13 rounds beginning at Monte Carlo from 19-22 January.

The ERC will be fought over eight rallies with the season starting in Portugal with Rally Serras de Fafe from 11-12 March, while the World Rallycross Championship is yet to release its 2023 schedule.

shares
comments
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book
Previous article

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book
Next article

WRC linked to new South Australian event

WRC linked to new South Australian event
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus
WRC

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus
WRC

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal
WRC

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal

Latest news

Dakar Rally reveals full details of 2023 route
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar Rally reveals full details of 2023 route

The ASO has revealed the complete route for the 45th running of the Dakar Rally, less than a month ahead of its scheduled start on 31 December.

McLaren boss Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren boss Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has backed Carlos Sainz’s call for penalties for drivers who trigger red flags in Formula 1 qualifying sessions and spoil other people’s laps.

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus
WRC WRC

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’

Formula 1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include the idea of handicapping the car performance of race leaders to help prevent runaway wins.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak

WRC
2 h
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.