Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / M-Sport still hopeful of Loeb WRC deal
WRC News

Abiteboul outlines reasons behind Hyundai WRC move

New Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul has explained the reasons behind his surprise move into the World Rally Championship.

Tom Howard
By:
Abiteboul outlines reasons behind Hyundai WRC move

The South Korean marque officially announced its appointment of the former Renault Formula 1 boss this week after Abiteboul emerged as Hyundai’s successful candidate to lead its motorsport activities last month.

Abiteboul will now take charge of Hyundai’s WRC team and its customer racing actives in what will be a first move into rallying for the former F1 team boss.

In Q&A issued by Hyundai, Abiteboul says the lure of significant global brand and mutual connection with Hyundai triggered the move.

“Hyundai is the most innovative and fastest-growing manufacturer among the top global brands,” said Abiteboul.

“Long before we entered discussions with one another, I was very impressed with what the company has been achieving, so I was invested in this role from the start.

“I think it is well known that after 15 years working in motorsport, I stopped for different reasons.

“Although I needed to take a bit of distance from the automotive and motorsport industries, the appetite for the thrill of motorsport remained very strong in my blood.

“I had mutual connections with Hyundai Motorsport and I knew they were looking for a new team principal. I made contact with them and we found there was a good fit between what Hyundai and I were looking for.

“There was a natural willingness to go further, but it was only a few weeks ago that it came together. It is still all very new, and I still need to learn a lot, but I am very excited by the challenge. I think the Hyundai brand has been greatly enhanced through its motorsport activities, and it is now my responsibility to continue and further this growth.”

Having spent the majority of his career working in F1 as team principal at Caterham from 2012-2014, before rejoining Renault, where he stayed until its rebrand to Alpine in 2021, he is under no illusions as to the challenges of working in the WRC.

 

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

While excited to learn a new discipline, the 45-year says he must be patient and believes Hyundai’s WRC team doesn’t require a rebuild after a turbulent period following the departure of former team principal Andrea Adamo in December 2021.

Last season under the leadership of deputy team director Julien Moncet, who has been offered a new role within the team, Hyundai scored five wins despite a difficult start to 2022.

“I’m approaching this like all the others I’ve been through in my life; with lots of humility, but I am excited and patient about what can and needs to be done,” added Abiteboul.

“In contrast to where I have been previously, where I had to build up a team, this one does not need to be built.

“It is established, it functions, and it is capable of delivering extremely good results.

“The challenge will be more within myself with the learning I need to go through, and quickly. There is not only an expectation but also an obligation to deliver.

Read Also:

“That is what lies ahead but I am up for it. To a certain degree, I can see the targets, processes and attention to detail are very similar; the relentless dedication to work and to consider the short, medium and long term at the same time. On the other hand, I can also see that this is totally different to what I have experienced before.

“From a professional perspective, this will be my first foray into rallying, but I have been an observer of the series over the years.

“In motorsport when you work in one category, you need to be so focused and become extremely specialised so by virtue of what I was doing, I was specialised in Formula 1.

“Now I need to do the same in rally, which will take time, but I am very enthusiastic about the DNA and heritage of the sport.”

Abiteboul’s first duty as team principal will be next week’s WRC season opener in Monte Carlo.

shares
comments
M-Sport still hopeful of Loeb WRC deal
Previous article

M-Sport still hopeful of Loeb WRC deal

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
M-Sport still hopeful of Loeb WRC deal Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 unveil
WRC

M-Sport still hopeful of Loeb WRC deal

Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence
WRC

Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Plus
WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai announces ex-Renault F1 boss Abiteboul as WRC team principal
WRC

Hyundai announces ex-Renault F1 boss Abiteboul as WRC team principal

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch
WRC

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Latest news

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has softened his stance on the prospect of Andretti joining Formula 1, admitting the team's tie-up with Cadillac is a "statement".

Kevin Magnussen could miss Daytona 24 Hours with hand surgery
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen could miss Daytona 24 Hours with hand surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen may be unable to race at this month’s Daytona 24 Hours due to an unexpected hand surgery.

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team

Newly-appointed Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles says he is not looking to turn the team into a “mini-Mercedes” upon his move from Brackley next month.

How McLaren got on top of its F1 pitstop struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren got on top of its F1 pitstop struggles

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says that the Woking outfit had some of the fastest pitstops of the 2022 Formula 1 field after a successful focus on improving their efficiency.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Plus

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater

WRC
Jan 1, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Plus

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.