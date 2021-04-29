Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Oliver Gavin to retire from racing after WEC opener at Spa Next / WEC Spa: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged

By:

Toyota has admitted surprise at the decision not to slow the LMP2 prototypes for this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship opener after they outpaced the Hypercars in pre-event testing.

Toyota "surprised" by WEC call to leave LMP2 speed unchanged

Pascal Vasselon, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director, said he was "surprised by the situation" after WEC rule makers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, announced on Wednesday that the balance between the cars competing in the new Hypercar class and LMP2 would remain unchanged for Saturday's race.

He stated straight after the two-day WEC Prologue test at Spa on Tuesday evening that Toyota would be pushing for a "review" by the rule makers to ensure that LMP2s were slower than the cars competing in the new top class of the WEC.

"Stratification is not our responsibility, so we were hoping it would be sorted — obviously it is not," Vasselon told Autosport.

LMP2 cars filled the first three positions in the combined timesheets after the four sessions over the two days of the Prologue, with the best of the Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars half a second off the pace.

That was a despite a raft of measures introduced this year and last to reduce the pace of the LMP2 cars.

PLUS: What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

Vasselon questioned comments made by ACO technical director Thierry Bouvet when it was announced on Wednesday that no changes would be made.

Bouvet pointed out that the requirement of the LMP2s to run in low-downforce Le Mans 24 Hours aero configuration at all WEC events this season had largely compensated for a 50kW or 65bhp power reduction as a result of the high-speed nature of the Spa circuit.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

"We are talking about two categories that have to be in different ballparks," said Vasselon.

"We should not be talking about one track or another; it should not be left to be chance."

Vasselon re-iterated his belief that the idea that cars designed to the LMH rules, which were framed to produce cars five second a lap slower than their LMP1 predecessors, should be faster than the LMP2s was not under question.

Asked if the decision not to make changes for Spa, contradicted that, he replied: "I would still think everyone wants a clear gap between the two categories, but I cannot comment further."

Vasselon added, seemingly in jest, that there was a positive of the decision to leave the technical regulations for Hypercar and LMP2 unchanged for this weekend.

"We have gone from one competitor [the Alpine-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car] to 15 competitors," he said.

"We are positive people and that is a positive, even if we do not understand the vision behind it."

The FIA and the ACO have stated on Wednesday that no decisions will be made on class stratification until they have reviewed data from the opening round at Spa.

They offered no pointers as to what could be done to further slow the current generation of LMP2 machinery.

The initial plan was to slow the cars in the secondary prototype class with a 30kW or 40bhp reduction in engine power and a move to control tyres provided by Goodyear.

It was subsequently announced at the start of April that power from the Gibson V8 one-make engine would be cut by a further 20kW or 25bhp and the minimum weight increased from 930 to 950kg, along with the requirement of the cars to run their low-downforce bodykits.

Vasselon suggested it would be problematic to try to make the Toyotas faster: he said that it was not possible to validate the GR010's twin-turbo V6 to a higher power output in a short period and that a reduction in minimum weight would require modification of long lead-time items.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday 1 May at 12.30pm BST, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv

shares
comments

Related video

Oliver Gavin to retire from racing after WEC opener at Spa

Previous article

Oliver Gavin to retire from racing after WEC opener at Spa

Next article

WEC Spa: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice

WEC Spa: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

36min
Latest news
GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

May 21, 2021
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

May 19, 2021
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

May 18, 2021
Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship
WEC

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship

May 16, 2021
Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut
WEC

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

May 15, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Spa race - Highlights 02:52
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Highlights

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights 02:39
WEC
Apr 30, 2021

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021 00:29
WEC
Apr 27, 2021

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Mar 20, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus
GT

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

Champion Racing unveils Pikes Peak hillclimb Porsche
General

Champion Racing unveils Pikes Peak hillclimb Porsche

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota won't always outpace LMP2s in race-trim, despite quali gap Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Toyota won't always outpace LMP2s in race-trim, despite quali gap

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gives Toyota first Hypercar pole, fastest LMP2 third Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gives Toyota first Hypercar pole, fastest LMP2 third

Spa WEC: Toyota Hypercars go fastest ahead of qualifying Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota Hypercars go fastest ahead of qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.