Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Audi to offer LMDh prototype to customer WEC and IMSA squads in 2023 Next / Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
IMSA / Spa-Francorchamps News

Oliver Gavin to retire from racing after WEC opener at Spa

By:

Five-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Oliver Gavin will retire from the cockpit after this weekend's opening round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship at Spa.

Oliver Gavin to retire from racing after WEC opener at Spa

The 48-year-old Briton has announced that his outing with the Corvette Racing squad alongside Antonio Garcia in a GTE Pro class Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will be his last as a professional driver.

The decision to hang up his helmet follows Gavin stepping down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up at the end of last year's IMSA SportsCar Championship campaign in North America.

He has since raced for Vasser Sullivan Lexus GT Daytona IMSA squad in January's Daytona 24 Hours.

Gavin revealed that he is opening a driver academy in Germany that will use the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

“Today I announce that this weekend's race - my 204th for Corvette Racing — will be the last of my professional racing career,” he said.

“As I transition out of the race car, I open a new chapter with the start of the Oliver Gavin Driving Academy based in Boxberg [near Stuttgart], Germany.

“There's more to come on this over the next few months as we get ready for our launch in October.”

PLUS: Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Gavin described his five class wins with the Pratt & Miller-run Corvette Racing squad at Le Mans as the biggest achievements of his 30-year racing career.

"Most probably the biggest highlight of my career is standing on the top step of that podium, winning three times in a row there with the GT1 car [in 2004-06] against the great Prodrive [which ran Ferraris in '04 and then Aston Martins].

"Also the fifth win at Le Mans [in 2015] was very special, getting that win with Tommy [Milner] and Jordan [Taylor] with the C7.R."

LMGT Pro podium: class winners #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner

LMGT Pro podium: class winners #64 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R: Jordan Taylor, Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Gavin added that he had "lots of great memories" from his time at Corvette Racing.

"I want to carry that on through the Oliver Gavin Driving Academy and share those experiences with Corvette customers and share my passion," he said.

Read Also:

Gavin has called time on a circuit racing career that stretches back to 1990 and a winter series campaign in the British Formula First category.

He picked up the prestigious McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver after winning the national championship in the starter formula in 1991.

Gavin won the British Formula 3 Championship in 1995 and raced in Formula 3000 and the DTM, as well as testing for Benetton in Formula 1, before starting his sportscar career in 2000.

The Corvette Racing squad recruited Gavin after he won the GTS class at the Sebring 12 Hours with the Konrad Saleen team in 2001.

He was initially an endurance driver, with a short programme based around Le Mans, before joining the full-time line-up in the American Le Mans Series in 2004.

Gavin went on to win the ALMS GT1 class title on three occasions, in 2005, '06. and '07.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday May 1 at 1.30pm CET, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv

Jan Magnussen, Olivier Beretta and Oliver Gavin, Sebring

Jan Magnussen, Olivier Beretta and Oliver Gavin, Sebring

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Audi to offer LMDh prototype to customer WEC and IMSA squads in 2023

Previous article

Audi to offer LMDh prototype to customer WEC and IMSA squads in 2023

Next article

Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , IMSA
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Oliver Gavin
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

20h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

5h
4
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

1d
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

4h
Latest news
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

May 19, 2021
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

May 18, 2021
IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda
IMSA

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda

May 17, 2021
Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Video Inside
IMSA

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

May 5, 2021
Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
WEC

Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

May 4, 2021
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus
GT

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

Champion Racing unveils Pikes Peak hillclimb Porsche
General

Champion Racing unveils Pikes Peak hillclimb Porsche

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

Oliver Gavin More
Oliver Gavin
Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin in WEC send-off podium attempt Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin in WEC send-off podium attempt

Gavin "thrilled" with long-awaited Garcia link-up for Spa WEC
WEC

Gavin "thrilled" with long-awaited Garcia link-up for Spa WEC

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus
IMSA

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Corvette Racing More
Corvette Racing
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus
IMSA

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

Tandy: New Corvette C8.R "tough", good on Sebring bumps Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Tandy: New Corvette C8.R "tough", good on Sebring bumps

Corvette to contest 2021 WEC opener at Algarve, Glickenhaus absent
WEC

Corvette to contest 2021 WEC opener at Algarve, Glickenhaus absent

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona Plus

Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona

Cadillac's 100% streak of Daytona 24 Hours DPi-based victories was extended last weekend, with the Wayne Taylor Racing squad triumphant. But the manner of that victory was the real story of the first major sportscar race of 2020

IMSA
Jan 27, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.