Vasselon appointed to new role as Toyota prepares for hydrogen Le Mans entry
Former Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon will remain with the Japanese manufacturer in a new role planning development of a hydrogen-fuelled Le Mans prototype.
Pascal Vasselon, Toyota Gazoo Racing
It was a role already earmarked for the 60-year-old prior to his sudden departure from the top engineering job he had occupied since 2006 in January as part of what was billed as a management change “designed to develop the next generation of company leaders” at the Cologne-based organisation, which masterminds Toyota’s World Endurance Championship programme and builds the engines for the World Rally Championship GR Yaris Rally1.
Vasselon has been announced as the new vice-president of TGR strategic motorsport development in which he will “contribute to the planning and development of future global motorsport activities with a focus on carbon neutrality and hydrogen technology”, according to a statement from Toyota.
Within his role he will “will lead TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s representation to the relevant governing bodies around the world”.
Vasselon was already involved in the programme to put a prototype powered by a hydrogen combustion engine on the Le Mans grid, which was formalised with the unveiling of the GR H2 Concept on the eve of last year’s edition of the French enduro.
It was originally envisaged that the Frenchman would move into a new role at the end of the 2024 season prior to the abrupt management reshuffle last month in which his day-to-day activities at TRGE headquarters in Cologne were paused.
David Floury, part of the Toyota WEC set up since its entry into the series in 2012 and Vasselon’s deputy at TGRE since 2021, has been confirmed as the new technical director.
Since January he has been fulfilling the role in an acting capacity.
GR H2 Racing Concept
Photo by: Toyota Racing
It now appears likely that the WEC's new hydrogen category will begin in 2027 following comments made by Pierre Fillon, the president of Le Mans organiser and WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, that a 2026 start "is not realistic".
Toyota's GR H2 concept was launched amid comments from Vasselon that victory at Le Mans for a hydrogen-powered car in 2026 "should be feasible" if the regulations allowed it to compete on equal terms with existing Hypercars.
Toyota has already developed the liquid hydrogen-powered Corolla H2 Concept which entered the Super Taikyu Fuji 24 Hours in 2023, with Vasselon stating that hydrogen combustion represented a "lighter, simpler and a bit better suited" solution for racing applications than fuel cells.
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi
Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi Toyota has shown it was right to stay in WEC in lean years - Kobayashi
De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit
De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit De Vries poised for 2024 Toyota WEC seat after AlphaTauri F1 exit
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Latest news
David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator
David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator
WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays
WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays
How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe
How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe
New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues
New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues
Autosport Plus
Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma
Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments