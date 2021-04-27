Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Next / Toyota calls for LMP2s to be slowed further after topping Prologue test
WEC / Prologue Testing report

WEC Prologue: Toyota tops final session, but slower than LMP2 best

By:

Toyota moved ahead of the best of the LMP2 runners in the final session of the official pre-season test at Spa ahead of Saturday's World Endurance Championship opener in Belgium.

WEC Prologue: Toyota tops final session, but slower than LMP2 best

Sebastien Buemi posted his 2m04.669s with 30 minutes left on the clock of the three-hour Prologue session on Tuesday afternoon aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar.

The time, an improvement of less than a tenth over the previous Toyota best set by Jose Maria Lopez in the sister car on Tuesday morning, put him just ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07.

But Buemi's lap was still half a second down on the quickest time over the two days set by Nyck de Vries in the fastest of G-Drive Racing's ORECA P2s, a 2m04.168s from the Tuesday morning session.

Albuquerque looked to be on course to top the times in a third of the prologue's four sessions with a 2m04.874s until the improvement from the Toyota in Buemi's hands.

The Portuguese driver's Tuesday afternoon lap was six tenths shy of his test best from the morning, a 2m04.284s that gave him second spot in the combined times from across the two days.

The grandfathered Alpine-Gibson A480, which formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13, ended up third in the final period of testing.

Vaxiviere set a 2m05.339s, which was nearly three tenths slower than he managed on Monday afternoon.

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine 480 Gibson: Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine 480 Gibson: Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Kamui Kobayashi took fourth spot on the timesheets in the second of the Toyotas, which completed 77 laps over the day after managing only one proper timed lap on Monday as a result of hydraulic and electronic problems.

Gabriel Aubry claimed fifth spot with a 2m05.958s in the PR1/Mathiasen ORECA, which was a couple of tenths quicker up on sixth-placed WRT driver Ferdinand Habsburg.

Porsche maintained its stranglehold on the top of the times in GTE Pro, although this time it was #91 car that came out on top.

Richard Lietz led the way in class with a 2m14.244s in his Manthey-run Porsche 911 RSR, which put him less then a tenth up on James Calado's 2m14.313s in the quickest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Lietz's time was more than a second down on Kevin Estre's 2m12.916s from Tuesday morning, which stood as the fastest GTE Pro lap of the test.

Miguel Molina was third in the second AF Corse Ferrari, while Estre was only fourth in the class order after going quickest in the opening three sessions.

The rankings in GTE Am on Tuesday afternoon was led by Dylan Pereira, who posted a 2m14.969s aboard his TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday May 1 at 1.30pm CET, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv

shares
comments
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

Previous article

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

Next article

Toyota calls for LMP2s to be slowed further after topping Prologue test

Toyota calls for LMP2s to be slowed further after topping Prologue test
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Prologue
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

36min
Latest news
GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

May 21, 2021
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

May 19, 2021
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

May 18, 2021
Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship
WEC

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship

May 16, 2021
Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut
WEC

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

May 15, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Spa race - Highlights 02:52
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Highlights

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights 02:39
WEC
Apr 30, 2021

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021 00:29
WEC
Apr 27, 2021

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Mar 20, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus
GT

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

Champion Racing unveils Pikes Peak hillclimb Porsche
General

Champion Racing unveils Pikes Peak hillclimb Porsche

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota won't always outpace LMP2s in race-trim, despite quali gap Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Toyota won't always outpace LMP2s in race-trim, despite quali gap

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gives Toyota first Hypercar pole, fastest LMP2 third Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Spa WEC: Kobayashi gives Toyota first Hypercar pole, fastest LMP2 third

Spa WEC: Toyota Hypercars go fastest ahead of qualifying Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota Hypercars go fastest ahead of qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if adopted by WEC - Ratel

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus Fuji and Bahrain outings depend on sponsorship

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.