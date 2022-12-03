Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Iconic sportscar brand Pescarolo eyeing 2024 Le Mans return
WEC / Bahrain rookie testing News

Toyota didn't test WEC Hypercar after April due to budget constraints

Toyota didn’t complete any private tests with the GR010 Hybrid after April due to budget constraints with its World Endurance Championship programme.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Toyota didn't test WEC Hypercar after April due to budget constraints

The Japanese manufacturer was “far” from its full-season testing allocation of 20 car days in 2022, having not run its LMH contender privately since just before the second round of the championship at Spa in May.

The Le Mans 24 Hours test day in June and the post-season rookie test in Bahrain, where it was obliged to give 30 laps in the car to Lilou Wadoux, were the only two occasions where the title-winning GR010 Hybrid ran outside of race weekends from May onwards.

Budget has been cited by Toyota as the primary reason not to conduct any private testing in the last seven months, with the Cologne-based marque lacking a dedicated test team and extra personnel for the task.

“Apart from the official collective test we didn't test since April,” revealed Toyota’s technical director Pascal Vasselon, without specifying exactly the exact number of test days it completed at the start of the year.

“Now we are a bit on the back foot compared to the other teams coming in with big budgets and lots of tests.”

Some of the other manufacturers joining WEC next year have devoted large resources in preparing their new LMDH and LMH cars.

Porsche, in particular, has been extensively testing the 963 LMDh since its roll-out back in January, while Ferrari also caused a stir when it revealed it has been running two examples of the 499P simultaneously since the early stages of its test programme.

LMH manufacturers such as Peugeot and Ferrari are due to get unlimited testing days in 2023 for what would be their first full-seasons in WEC’s Hypercar class, although the sporting regulations for next year are still to be finalised.

Toyota enjoyed the same freedom regarding testing in its first season with LMH machinery in 2021, before being limited to 20 car days this year for its second campaign with the GR010 Hybrid.

Ryo Hirakawa, who won this year’s Hypercar title along with Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley, admitted concern at how much more testing Toyota's rivals have been doing.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“We will do some testing this winter, there is a rollout in December that I am not a part of, but we won’t do as much as Ferrari and Porsche.

“They have been testing like crazy. I don’t know what they are doing with all this testing!”

Asked if it was concerning that Toyota didn’t use its complete testing allocation, Hirakawa said: “Yeah… that’s the reason [financial constraints].”

Going forward, Toyota hopes the championship maintains restrictions on private testing to keep costs under control.

“Of course, we would be keen to have regulations which keep the spirit of the category, which is to compete at low cost,” Vasselon said.

“It's not completely finalised, we are still discussing that. For us we are a bit worried that we go to very high number of test days but it's not finalised.

“For sure, if the regulations have a huge number of test days then you need a test team. It's another level of budget. At the moment we are testing with one race team and we do what the race team can do.”

Vasselon revealed that Toyota didn’t have a separate test team even during the peak of the LMP1 era in the mid-2010s.

Read Also:

“We had a few additional people,” he said. “We did not have a full test team but we had a few extra people. 

“But we were not at the level of Porsche and Audi for sure. We just had a few more people; the core group was the same.”

Toyota will race with an upgraded version of the GR010 Hybrid in 2023 having ruled out building an all-new car last month. 

Testing for Toyota’s upgraded LMH challenger is expected to begin in January, according to Vasselon.

shares
comments
Iconic sportscar brand Pescarolo eyeing 2024 Le Mans return
Previous article

Iconic sportscar brand Pescarolo eyeing 2024 Le Mans return
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
ADAC completes takeover of DTM from ITR Hockenheimring
DTM

ADAC completes takeover of DTM from ITR

Dakar Rally reveals full details of 2023 route Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar Rally reveals full details of 2023 route

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

From the GB3 title to the fight for an F1 test
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

From the GB3 title to the fight for an F1 test

Winning the 2022 GB3 title thrust BRDC SuperStar Luke Browning into contention for the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award. The 20-year-old reflects on his season and being an Awards finalist

Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez’s F1 tyre struggles

Christian Horner believes Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 tyre struggles in 2022 may be down to the fine margins needed to optimise the new 18-inch compounds.

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

Watch the fourth round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which will take place at Sebring

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM admits it "pushed too many great Moto2 riders to MotoGP too quickly"

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer admits the manufacturer has “pushed too many great Moto2 riders too quickly into MotoGP” as it revises its line-up for 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.