Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado Next / WEC Bahrain: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro
WEC / Bahrain News

ELMS champion Ye steps up to Jota Porsche LMDh squad in WEC

European Le Mans Series champion Yifei Ye will race a Porsche 963 LMDh prototype for the British Jota team in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
ELMS champion Ye steps up to Jota Porsche LMDh squad in WEC

The 22-year-old Chinese, who took the 2021 ELMS title with WRT, has been placed with the Jota customer team by Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, which has backed his career after he joined its development programme one year ago as a so-called ‘selected driver’.

Ye, who continued in the ELMS with Cool Racing in 2022 with PMAP’s backing, is the first driver announced for the car, which will be run under the Hertz Team Jota banner.

“When I started my career I arrived in France and lived in Le Mans and next year I will be on the grid for the 24 Hours racing a Porsche in the top class with the chance to fight for victory,” he told Autosport.

“When I came into LMP2 in 2021 my target was to land a deal with a manufacturer to race in the Hypercar class, so this is a dream come true twice over.

“I believe we stand a good chance to fight at the top - I’m very excited for the challenge and I can’t wait to get started.

“A big thanks to PMAP and Porsche Motorsport for making it happen.”

PMAP boss Alexandre Gibot added: “When we brought Yifei into our driver development programme, the dream was to see him racing the Porsche LMDh, so we are extremely excited that this has happened so quickly.

“It’s a great achievement for our selected driver to be racing the new Porsche 963 with Hertz Team Jota, and we believe the package will be strong.”

Yifei Ye, Porsche

Yifei Ye, Porsche

Photo by: Porsche

The announcement of Ye’s drive with Jota was made at the PMAP Night of Champions prize-giving event on Saturday evening in Shanghai, exactly one year after he was named as part of its development programme.

Ye started his relationship with Porsche in February of this year driving for the Herberth GT team in the Asian Le Mans Series, having won the overall title in the same championship the previous year with the Algarve Pro-run G-Drive Racing P2 squad the previous year.

He went on to star at the Le Mans in 2021 aboard the WRT ORECA he shared with Robert Kubica and Louis Deletraz, losing class victory on the last lap when the engine cut out with electrical issues.

Jota, which is moving up to the Hypercar division after sustained success in P2 including three Le Mans class victories, has yet to comment on Ye joining the team.

It is expected to make its own announcement of the full driver line-up together with primary sponsor Hertz before Christmas.

Antonio Felix da Costa, who has raced one of Jota’s P2 ORECA-Gibson 07s for the past three seasons, has commented publicly that it would make sense for him to remain with the team on its Hypercar graduation after his recruitment by Porsche in Formula E.

Will Stevens, who returned to Jota this year to drive with da Costa and Roberto Gonzalez, is believed to the leading contender for the third seat.

Read Also:

It appears unlikely that Jota’s Hypercar programme will begin at round one of the WEC, the Sebring 1000 Miles on 17 March, as a result of delays in completing the four 963s allocated to customers for next season.

The current plan is for the team to take delivery of the car in time to race at round two at the Algarve circuit in mid-April.

shares
comments
Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado
Previous article

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado
Next article

WEC Bahrain: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro

WEC Bahrain: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims pole for title decider, Alpine fifth Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims pole for title decider, Alpine fifth

Porsche set to rule out customer 963 LMDh entries at Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Porsche set to rule out customer 963 LMDh entries at Daytona 24 Hours

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

George Russell will start from top spot after winning the sprint race for the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 team-mate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.