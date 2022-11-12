Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale Next / ELMS champion Ye steps up to Jota Porsche LMDh squad in WEC
WEC / Bahrain News

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

James Calado says becoming the last-ever GTE Pro champion will be a “cherry on the cake” for Ferrari after all the past success it has enjoyed in the World Endurance Championship.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

Ferrari is hoping to score back-to-back titles in the GTE Pro class this year following Calado and Alessando Pier Guidi’s championship success in 2021, with the Italian manufacturer again locked in a close fight with Porsche for top honours.

Calado and Pier Guidi take an 11-point lead into Saturday’s Bahrain 8 Hours finale over Michael Christensen in the best of the two Porsches, with Christensen admitting on Friday that Ferrari has had the edge over long runs in practice.

Calado hopes Ferrari can clinch the class title in GTE Pro on Saturday before it returns to the top echelon of sportscar racing in 2023 with the 499P LMH car.

“[It’s the] final round for a lot of things including the GTE Pro class, which has been great, great entertainment over the last few years,” Calado told Autosport.

“It's always special to win races and championships with Ferrari and obviously to finish [the GTE Pro era] on a high would be like the cherry on top of the cake.

"[But] we don't treat it any differently [to other races], if we win we win and it's great and if we lose we lose.

“That's the way it is. All we know is that we will give our 100%.”

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of James Calado

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of James Calado

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The GTE Pro division became a fan-favourite due to heavy manufacturer involvement and close competition, with the total number of entries at the Le Mans 24 Hours peaking at 17 cars in 2019.

Ferrari has won the GTE Pro title five times since 2013, including in consecutive years in 2013 and ‘14, and has scored the same number of victories at Le Mans during this period.

Asked how he would look back at the GTE Pro era of sportscar racing, Calado said: “I think it's been really good racing. [When] everybody says top class everyone assumes LMH but honestly, we've got the top class of GT, it's the same. It's just a different car. 

“I think we produced very exciting races, very close races. And yeah, the highlights were obviously the two championships, winning Le Mans twice. 

“We've got great success with the 488, it's been a great car. It's an old car now but it's been a superb car to drive. We've always been there or thereabout.”

  • Watch all WEC races, including this weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain, live on Motorsport.tv
shares
comments
Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale
Previous article

Porsche hopes to atone for controversial 2021 defeat in WEC finale
Next article

ELMS champion Ye steps up to Jota Porsche LMDh squad in WEC

ELMS champion Ye steps up to Jota Porsche LMDh squad in WEC
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota wins title; Ferrari hangs on to take GTE Pro crown Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota wins title; Ferrari hangs on to take GTE Pro crown

WEC Bahrain: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro Bahrain
WEC

WEC Bahrain: Toyota in command at halfway mark, Ferrari leads GTE Pro

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More
James Calado
Risi Ferrari squad to enter IMSA's Petit Le Mans, Calado returns Road Atlanta
IMSA

Risi Ferrari squad to enter IMSA's Petit Le Mans, Calado returns

Calado "nearly crashed three times" before WEC Spa GTE Pro win Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Calado "nearly crashed three times" before WEC Spa GTE Pro win

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

AF Corse More
AF Corse
“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win Norisring
DTM

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Plus
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Latest news

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

George Russell will start from top spot after winning the sprint race for the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 team-mate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.