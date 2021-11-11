Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype Next / Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start
Supercars News

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat

By:

Chris van der Drift has been linked to the potentially vacant seat at Kelly Grove Racing for the Bathurst 1000 amid continued uncertainty surrounding lead driver David Reynolds.

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat

Reynolds is currently sidelined due to his incomplete COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the 2017 Bathurst winner benched when an exemption used to enter New South Wales for the first of Supercars' four consecutive race weekends at Sydney Motorsport Park was investigated and then rejected by health officials.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine in a bid to return for the Supercars season finale on 5 December, as double vaccination will continue to be a requirement of entering the circuit precinct.

He is also likely to need clearance from NSW Health and his own team to return following the exemption mishap.

A Reynolds return is still believed to be Plan A, but if he is unavailable then Kiwi van der Drift, a race winner in the football-themed Superleague Formula single-seater championship who has since claimed three Porsche Carrera Cup Asia titles, is thought to currently be the leading backup option.

Should that be the case, 35-year-old Van der Drift would partner Luke Youlden in the team's Penrite Mustang.

The New Zealand-based racer, who won his national TCR title this year, is thought to have received a spot in NZ's Managed Isolation and Quarantine several days ago after being approached about the drive from the Grove family.

MIQ allocation is the same issue that currently has the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway hanging in the balance.

Van der Drift has carved out a career in Porsches, winning three Carrera Cup Asia titles

Van der Drift has carved out a career in Porsches, winning three Carrera Cup Asia titles

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Van der Drift has one Bathurst 1000 start to his name, finishing 17th for Erebus alongside Shae Davies in 2016, and four Bathurst 12 Hour starts.

Autosport understands the team also approached overseas-based Kiwi Jaxon Evans about the drive, but the Porsche World Endurance Championship racer was unable to make the trip to Australia.

Youlden will continue to sub for Reynolds in Sydney this weekend before its expected he'll make way for another Porsche ace, Matt Campbell, for the final round of the Sydney swing.

shares
comments

Related video

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Previous article

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Next article

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start Bathurst II
Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Supercars

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

David Reynolds More
David Reynolds
Kelly Grove Racing confirms Youlden as Sydney sub for Reynolds Sydney II
Supercars

Kelly Grove Racing confirms Youlden as Sydney sub for Reynolds

Kelly Grove Racing waiting on Reynolds vaccination advice
Supercars

Kelly Grove Racing waiting on Reynolds vaccination advice

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation during Sandown Supercars race Sandown
Supercars

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation during Sandown Supercars race

Kelly Racing More
Kelly Racing
Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
Supercars

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021

Kelly brothers to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Supercars

Kelly brothers to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile

Latest news

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start
Supercars Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat
Supercars Supercars

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Supercars Supercars

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.