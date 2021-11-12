Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start

By:

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway's wildcard entry for this year's Bathurst 1000 has been officially called off, with the Kiwi pair unable to enter Australia for the Supercars season finale.

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start

The Erebus Motorsport entry was thrown into doubt due to an ongoing battle with the New Zealand government over border permits.

The two Kiwis were set to be effectively locked out of their home country if they came to Bathurst after failing to get into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system.

It's now been formally confirmed that the wildcard is off, however principal backer, Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton, and the Erebus team are committed to trying again in 2022.

"I can't explain how frustrating it has been not being able to put our plan into action," said four-time Bathurst winner Murphy.

"I know it's not the most important thing in the world and COVID has impacted so many people in far more serious ways, but Richie and I were really looking forward to doing this and the effort that has gone into the prep of the car and behind the scenes has been enormous.

"We have played by the same rules as every other person trying to get a spot in MIQ and most have better reasons than we do for getting a spot and that is the way it is. It's a lottery and our numbers haven't come up.

"Boost Mobile Racing has been remarkable throughout. Peter's vision and the investment in this idea, the car and everything that goes into entering a car in Bathurst is significant, and I hope that we can repay the faith and the support of racing fans by looking ahead to 2022."

Adderton said it was too big a risk to bring Murphy and Stanaway into Australia without knowing it was possible to get them back to New Zealand.

"I want to thank everyone who has been involved behind the scenes for several months now in our attempt to be able to not just bring Greg and Richie over to Australia, but ensure they can then safely return home," he said.

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

"We are a people-driven company and we ultimately could not ask Greg and Richie to come over here in good conscience knowing we had no clear timeline for their return to New Zealand.

"We did everything within our means to make this happen and I am so bitterly disappointed that it is not to be.

"I also want to thank the many fans who have reached out both publicly and privately not just to express their support but also to see how they could help. It shows just how special this would have been, which is why we will do everything possible to make this happen in 2022 instead."

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said the false-start is disappointing given his team has prepped a third Holden ready for Bathurst.

"Everyone has put in such a tremendous effort and we are extremely disappointed that with all the work and preparation from both Boost Mobile and our team that we haven’t been able to see this come to fruition," he said.

"Peter Adderton’s enthusiasm is second to none and he and everyone at Boost Mobile has done absolutely everything in his power to try and bring this to life for the fans. I want to thank him for his passion and vision.

"Also a thank you to our team who have built a superb car and done everything to ensure this car is ready come race day. We should all be proud of our efforts to get this so close to happening and I look forward to seeing us pull it off in 2022.

"I hope for a less COVID-affected season next year and seeing all fans, both from Australia and New Zealand, able to come and support us at Bathurst."

shares
comments

Related video

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat
Previous article

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat
Supercars

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Supercars

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Latest news

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start
Supercars Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 wildcard start

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat
Supercars Supercars

Van der Drift linked with Reynolds Bathurst 1000 Supercars seat

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Supercars Supercars

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.