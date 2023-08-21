Grove confirms Stanaway Supercars signing after Reynolds exit; Percat leaves WAU
Supercars' silly season kicked into overdrive on Monday, with Grove Racing confirming Richie Stanaway as the replacement for David Reynolds.
Grove kickstarted a day of driver action in the driver transfer market by announcing it will part ways with 2017 Bathurst champion Reynolds.
In a brief statement, the team said: “Penrite Racing wish to make a statement regarding their 2024 driver line-up.
“Penrite Racing will not be renewing David Reynolds’ contract for 2024. We wish Dave the best in his future endeavours.”
Reynolds is set to join Team 18 alongside Mark Winterbottom, replacing Scott Pye in the #20 Camaro.
It is not entirely clear what that means for Grove Racing's naming rights backer Penrite, which has been closely tied to Reynolds since both driver and sponsor were at Erebus Motorsport.
David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT
Photo by: Edge Photographics
This news was swiftly followed by formal confirmation of the Stanaway deal, which Autosport exclusively reported late last week. Prior to the move, Stanaway had been strongly linked to replace Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight, a drive instead secured by Will Brown.
Stanaway will be teamed with fellow Kiwi Matt Payne, who will head into his second season as a Supercars full-timer next year.
“I would like to thank Penrite Racing for the incredible opportunity to be a part of the team next year," said Stanaway.
"I've been impressed by the direction the team has been heading in recent years and have been enjoying my time in the Gen3 era thus far so I am excited to see what we can achieve together.”
Team owner Stephen Grove said the expectation is that Stanaway will be able to fight for race wins and titles.
“As we continue to build the race team, securing a driver of Richie’s calibre is extremely exciting, giving the team the opportunity to challenge for race wins and championships," he said.
"Richie’s experience and feedback will be great for the team to further develop moving forward."
Completing the trio of driver announcements, Nick Percat’s expected departure from Walkinshaw Andretti United was confirmed after a couple of tough seasons where he has struggled to match team-mate Chaz Mostert’s pace.
Nick Percat, Walkinshaw Andretti United
“We want to thank Nick for being a big part of our team for the past two seasons, but also his entire time with us over the journey," said team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw.
"Of course, we both hoped to achieve more together, but with four rounds remaining this year, including the Bathurst 1000, Sandown 500 and Adelaide 500, we are all pushing to finish on a high. Everyone here wishes him all the best for the future.”
Percat added: “My time with the WAU family has come to an end and I wish we could have had the results we both wanted and expected.
"I have loved my time working alongside Chaz and it’s cool to say we will be lifelong friends. To the team, thank you for the tireless effort and hours spent trying to unlock the speed from car #2, [the podium at the 2022] Adelaide 500 is something I’ll never forget.
Percat's replacement is expected to be young Kiwi Ryan Wood, who currently drives for WAU in the second-tier Super2 series.
Fabian Coulthard was in the running for the drive but has since dropped out of contention.
Walkinshaw Andretti United's Ford Supercars switch official
Walkinshaw Andretti United's Ford Supercars switch official Walkinshaw Andretti United's Ford Supercars switch official
Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'
Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest' Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash
No Bathurst 1000 Supercars wildcard for WAU
No Bathurst 1000 Supercars wildcard for WAU No Bathurst 1000 Supercars wildcard for WAU
Mostert disqualified from Darwin race 1 for using air blower on grid
Mostert disqualified from Darwin race 1 for using air blower on grid Mostert disqualified from Darwin race 1 for using air blower on grid
Latest news
2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump
Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump
Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out
Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.