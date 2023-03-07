Porsche works driver Estre lands Bathurst 1000 Supercars deal
Porsche factory driver Kevin Estre will make his debut in the Australian Supercars championship this season after signing with Grove Racing for the endurance races, including the Bathurst 1000.
The Frenchman will join a four-man roster that includes regular Grove drivers David Reynolds and rookie Matt Payne, as well as reigning Bathurst winner Garth Tander who was lured to the Groves from Triple Eight.
The Penrite-backed team is yet to confirm the exact line-ups for the freshly-revived Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000.
While Sandown will be a fresh challenge for Estre, he does have significant Mount Panorama experience thanks to a pair of Bathurst 12 Hour starts in 2018 and 2019. He took a best finish of fifth in 2018.
"I'm really glad to join the Penrite Racing team for this year for the enduros as a co-driver," said Estre.
"It is a championship I always loved, and I remember watching races with my grandpa on the sofa being a really young kid in France.
"I can't wait to be in Sandown and Bathurst and drive this awesome car!"
Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove said Estre was the ideal candidate for the drive once it became clear that his fellow Porsche works ace Matt Campbell would be unavailable.
Campbell partnered Reynolds for his third Bathurst 1000 last season, but was eliminated in an early crash triggered by Zane Goddard.
"When the IMSA calendar came out and it was evident there would be a clash with Matt Campbell, it was vital that we signed the best possible endurance driver we could find," he said.
#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 GTE-PRO: Kevin Estre
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
"Kevin is an incredible talent and someone who’s had great success at the highest level for a long period of time.
"His raw speed was our first attraction to him, however his experience in long-distance races meant that he was the perfect fit.
"He’s used to working with some of the most accomplished racing teams in the world and we can’t wait to see what he brings to Penrite Racing.
"Having driven at Bathurst before and being a big fan of Supercars, we were confident that there would be a relatively short learning curve for someone of his stature and professionalism."
Team principal David Cauchi said the return to the two-enduro format meant it was critical to land two top co-drivers.
"Penrite Racing are privileged to have a driver of Kevin’s calibre join our endurance line-up this year," he said.
"With the return of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and the amount of points on offer at both endurance events, it is extremely important to our championship to have Kevin onboard alongside Garth.
"We couldn’t be happier with our endurance driver line-up in 2023."
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Why Supercars tweaked the Camaro, not the Mustang in parity search
Latest news
Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash
Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash
Russell ready to sacrifice part of F1 2023 for long-term Mercedes progress
Russell ready to sacrifice part of F1 2023 for long-term Mercedes progress Russell ready to sacrifice part of F1 2023 for long-term Mercedes progress
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.