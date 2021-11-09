First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

The two prototypes were partially unveiled on the latest episode of Mark Larkham's Gen3 Unpacked video series.

The video shows the two chassis fitted with basic panels, some suspension componentry and their respective V8 engines.

There is also a glimpse of the Camaro fitted with the new control rear wheel rim.

As promised, the panels look closely matched to each car's road-going counterpart, although – predictably – neither are fitted with aero parts in the video.

The two cars are currently being built by their respective homologation teams, Dick Johnson Racing (Ford) and Triple Eight Race Engineering (Holden), in cooperation with Supercars.

They will form the basis of upcoming homologation and reliability testing ahead of Gen3's full racing debut to kick off the 2023 Supercars season.

It was originally planned that prototype testing would have already started and that the cars would be racing by mid-way through next season.

However both testing plans and the controversial mid-season debut were harpooned by delays to the development, largely blamed on supply issues due to the pandemic.

The prototypes are currently expected to make their public debut during the Bathurst 1000 early next month.

Supercars is looking to drop both build and running costs with its new-generation cars, as well as improve door-to-door racing and increase road relevance to help entice new manufacturers.

Development of bigger, less-stressed V8 motors is well underway, while a move to an electronic Automatic Gear Shift system has been sealed, but unpopular plans to add paddle shift appear to be losing momentum.

As part of the category's sale to the new RACE consortium, each team is expected to receive a one-off grant of AUD$450,000 per car to help pay for the move to Gen3.

Double vaccine required for Bathurst 1000 attendance

Double vaccination against COVID-19 will be a requirement for anybody to get through the gates at this year's Bathurst 1000.

There had been some hope that vaccine mandates would be a thing of the past by next month's Great Race, with New South Wales having initially looked at 1 December as a full re-opening point regardless of vaccination status.

But with that full reopening now postponed, NSW government rules state that, as a 'Major Recreation Facility', double vaccination – or a valid medical exemption – will be a requirement of entry to the Mount Panorama precinct.

Suppliers have been notified of the requirement, which will effectively bring the 1000 in line with the rules that Supercars is currently operating under at its four-round Sydney Motorsport Park swing.

That means it will apply to drivers, team staff, organisational staff and spectators and applies to the Mount Panorama circuit precinct itself and the related campgrounds.

Vaccination has been a hot topic in Supercars recently after 2017 Bathurst winner David Reynolds was benched for not complying with the current rules regarding the vaccine.

The Kelly Grove Racing driver initially entered NSW with a medical exemption, however NSW Health was unsatisfied with the validity of the exemption and, after an investigation that concluded early last week, was sidelined for the remaining SMP events.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine and will need to complete his coverage to be able to race at the Bathurst 1000.