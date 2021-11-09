Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney Next / Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race
Supercars News

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

By:

Supercars has offered the first proper look at its Gen3-spec Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro prototypes.

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

The two prototypes were partially unveiled on the latest episode of Mark Larkham's Gen3 Unpacked video series.

The video shows the two chassis fitted with basic panels, some suspension componentry and their respective V8 engines.

There is also a glimpse of the Camaro fitted with the new control rear wheel rim.

As promised, the panels look closely matched to each car's road-going counterpart, although – predictably – neither are fitted with aero parts in the video.

The two cars are currently being built by their respective homologation teams, Dick Johnson Racing (Ford) and Triple Eight Race Engineering (Holden), in cooperation with Supercars.

They will form the basis of upcoming homologation and reliability testing ahead of Gen3's full racing debut to kick off the 2023 Supercars season.

It was originally planned that prototype testing would have already started and that the cars would be racing by mid-way through next season.

Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro prototype

Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro prototype

Photo by: Supercars

However both testing plans and the controversial mid-season debut were harpooned by delays to the development, largely blamed on supply issues due to the pandemic.

The prototypes are currently expected to make their public debut during the Bathurst 1000 early next month.

Supercars is looking to drop both build and running costs with its new-generation cars, as well as improve door-to-door racing and increase road relevance to help entice new manufacturers.

Development of bigger, less-stressed V8 motors is well underway, while a move to an electronic Automatic Gear Shift system has been sealed, but unpopular plans to add paddle shift appear to be losing momentum.

As part of the category's sale to the new RACE consortium, each team is expected to receive a one-off grant of AUD$450,000 per car to help pay for the move to Gen3.

Gen3 Ford Mustang prototype

Gen3 Ford Mustang prototype

Photo by: Supercars

Double vaccine required for Bathurst 1000 attendance

Double vaccination against COVID-19 will be a requirement for anybody to get through the gates at this year's Bathurst 1000.

There had been some hope that vaccine mandates would be a thing of the past by next month's Great Race, with New South Wales having initially looked at 1 December as a full re-opening point regardless of vaccination status.

But with that full reopening now postponed, NSW government rules state that, as a 'Major Recreation Facility', double vaccination – or a valid medical exemption – will be a requirement of entry to the Mount Panorama precinct.

Suppliers have been notified of the requirement, which will effectively bring the 1000 in line with the rules that Supercars is currently operating under at its four-round Sydney Motorsport Park swing.

That means it will apply to drivers, team staff, organisational staff and spectators and applies to the Mount Panorama circuit precinct itself and the related campgrounds.

Vaccination has been a hot topic in Supercars recently after 2017 Bathurst winner David Reynolds was benched for not complying with the current rules regarding the vaccine.

The Kelly Grove Racing driver initially entered NSW with a medical exemption, however NSW Health was unsatisfied with the validity of the exemption and, after an investigation that concluded early last week, was sidelined for the remaining SMP events.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine and will need to complete his coverage to be able to race at the Bathurst 1000.

shares
comments

Related video

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney
Previous article

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney
Next article

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney Sydney II
Supercars

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney
Supercars

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback
Supercars

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback

Latest news

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased
Supercars Supercars

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney
Supercars Supercars

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.