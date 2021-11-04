Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Kelly Grove Racing waiting on Reynolds vaccination advice Next / RACE consortium to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000
Supercars / Sydney II News

Kelly Grove Racing confirms Youlden as Sydney sub for Reynolds

By:

Kelly Grove Racing has confirmed that Luke Youlden will sub for the sidelined David Reynolds at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

Kelly Grove Racing confirms Youlden as Sydney sub for Reynolds

Reynolds has been sidelined due to his incomplete COVID-19 vaccination coverage, an earlier exemption for the vaccine deemed non-compliant by New South Wales health officials.

He has since had his first jab but will be sidelined for the remaining three SMP events as he waits for his second dose.

He is expected to return in time for the Bathurst 1000.

Youlden – who will partner Reynolds at the Bathurst 1000 – will take over the #26 Penrite Mustang for this weekend's second SMP event.

The announcement only covers off this weekend's SMP round and not the two after that.

This will mark the Bathurst winner's first solo start in Supercars despite a career as a co-driver spanning two decades.

"I'm super pumped to get the opportunity to drive my first ever sprint round this weekend," said Youlden.

"Getting these laps under my belt before we head to Bathurst will be great preparation before we take on the 1000 in December."

Matt Campbell, who is Andre Heimgartner's Bathurst partner, is expected to drive the car in at least one of the remaining Sydney events.

Practice for the Sydney SuperNight kicks off on Saturday.

Reynolds became the centre of a vaccination saga which started unfolding in the Supercars paddock late last week.

It's believed Reynolds entered New South Wales from Victoria without being vaccinated via an exemption for the vaccine. However questions were quickly raised over the validity of the exemption, with an investigation delayed until the first weekend of racing at SMP was finished.

The outcome of the investigation didn't satisfy health officials and he has subsequently been benched for the remainder of the four-round Sydney stay.

Reynolds said: "I'm shattered to be missing the next three Supercars events, but I understand and respect the health guidelines.

"I want to thank Kelly Grove Racing and all of our fans and sponsors for their support, and I can't wait to get back behind the wheel at Bathurst."

Kelly Grove Racing waiting on Reynolds vaccination advice
Kelly Grove Racing waiting on Reynolds vaccination advice
RACE consortium to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000

RACE consortium to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000
